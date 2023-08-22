Highlights Millwall could see more players leave before the transfer window closes, adding to the four assets already departed this summer.

Jake Cooper's future at Millwall is uncertain, with Rangers emerging as favorites to sign the 28-year-old defender.

George Evans has seen his playing time decrease at Millwall, and he may seek a move to a club where he can get more minutes on the field.

With ten days of this hectic summer transfer window remaining, Millwall could potentially see a few more players leave Southeast London.

The Lions have already seen four assets depart the club this summer. Scott Malone and Mason Bennett moved to Gillingham and Burton Albion respectively.

Backup goalkeeper George Long has also left the club, due to the permanent addition of Matija Sarkic. He completed a move to Norwich and sits behind Angus Gunn in the pecking order.

Gary Rowett’s men have endured a tough start to the season; one that has seen the pressure begin to mount on the on the former Stoke City and Derby County boss.

Millwall were victorious on the opening day, executing a surprise scalp of promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough. However, this form is yet to continue.

Three days later, they started, and finished, their EFL Cup campaign. They were beaten heavily by League One outfit Reading. The Royals dismantled the Lions four-nil at the Den.

Another home defeat beckoned, this time it was Bristol City who dealt the blow. Then yesterday, Rowett’s side were outplayed at Carrow Road.

Jake Cooper

Jake Cooper has been a consistent figure in the Millwall backline since joining the club in 2017. The 6’3’’ stalwart has pledged the majority of his career to the Lions, playing over 300 times. However, his time with the club could be coming to an end.

Rumours concerning the 28-year-old’s future have been circulating for most of August. West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Rangers were all interested at first, according to Football Insider, but it’s the Scottish side who have since emerged as favourites.

The 4th Official have confirmed Rangers’ interest in the defender on their Patreon and suggests that they are the likely location if Cooper is to leave London.

If the move progresses, the Millwall man would prove to be a fine acquisition by the Glasgow outfit. Cooper has an incredible eye for goal and is much more than just a solid centre-half.

In the 2018/19 campaign, he directly contributed to 12 goals, scoring six and assisting six as the Lions finished narrowly above the drop zone.

Cooper would be a huge miss for Millwall, who are a side renowned for their defensive stability.

George Evans

Since joining Millwall in 2021, George Evans has started to see his minutes slowly dwindle. He joined from Derby County in 2018.

The central midfielder played on a relatively consistent basis after signing. However, in his first full season, he featured just 23 times, only 12 of which were starts. This number then decreased to 11 last term.

This season he has featured just twice, making cameo appearances from the bench in the EFL Cup bout against Reading, and the tough tie at Norwich City.

Rowett has an abundance of midfield options. 26-year-old Casper De Norre was purchased from Belgian outfit OH Leuven in the summer, whilst George Saville, Ryan Leonard and Billy Mitchell are all ahead of Evans in the pecking order.

At 28, Evans is in his prime footballing years, so he may wish to facilitate himself a move that will result in the consistent minutes that most players crave.