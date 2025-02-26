This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are still in the mix for a play-off place in the Championship this season.

With just 12 games to play, there are only six points separating Alex Neil’s side from a top six position.

However, the London outfit are 12th in the table, so will have to leapfrog a number of clubs with a good run of form to have any chances of fighting for promotion this year.

But if they can maintain their top half position, then they will at least improve on their 13th place finish in the previous campaign.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of February 26th) Team P GD Pts 7 Coventry City 34 +4 50 8 Bristol City 34 +5 49 9 Watford 34 -3 48 10 Norwich City 34 +8 47 11 Middlesbrough 34 +8 47 12 Millwall 34 0 45

Millwall issued transfer strategy warning

When asked what one message he has for the Berylson family, FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Lucas Ball told them to keep moving forward with their current plans for the club.

However, he believes that their transfer strategy cannot forget about ensuring there is still experience in the squad, as they look to put an emphasis on younger players.

“I think with our new strategy, let’s keep moving with that, let’s keep trying to modernise the club, in terms of the new training ground in the next few years, in terms of trying to expand the stadium and work on the New Bermondsey master plan and all that,” Ball told Football League World.

“But also just be careful with that strategy, in terms of signing young players.

“You still do need some experience in your squad.

“Teams don’t very often make the play-offs in the Championship, which is obviously the aim over the next few years, without having that real kind of experience and knowhow and grit of how to fight in this league.

“So it’s a really important balance to strike with our transfer business.

“I think they’ll firmly understand that, Alex Neil will definitely understand that and will make that clear to the board.”

Up next for Millwall is an FA Cup clash away to Crystal Palace on 1 March.

Millwall expansion plans are an exciting step forward

Millwall’s owners investing in the club off the field is a promising step forward for the Lions, and gives supporters a direction they can get behind.

The growth surrounding the local area will also be a boost to the London outfit, and could help grow their profile.

These are steps forward that might not immediately translate to better results, but it is a sign of progress being made in important areas all the same.

The key will be to make sure that this growth does have an impact on the pitch, and player recruitment is one aspect they can control, so the pressure will be on to get that right.