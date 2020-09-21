Millwall interested in deal with PL side for midfielder

Millwall remain interested in midfielder Jayson Molumby with the player so far struggling to force his way into the Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League set-up, as per the South London Press.

The midfielder was on loan at The New Den last season and impressed greatly with him becoming a favourite amongst Millwall fans.

However, he has since returned to Brighton with the feeling that the Seagulls wanted to take a closer look at him and potentially play him more, as they have with Ben White.

Molumby, unlike White, has not been involved in the Premier League so far, though, and that could well boost Millwall’s hopes of getting him back on loan, with them still interested in striking some sort of deal should the opportunity come around.

The Verdict

Millwall have some good players in their side but there’s no doubting that Molumby would likely improve the squad further and bring a smile to many connected with the club.

He shone for them last season and if Brighton cannot find a way to get him involved regularly this year he is good enough to be playing senior football in the Championship at the very least.

Let’s see how this one develops.