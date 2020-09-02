Millwall injury update given as Lions close on season start

Gary Rowett has given an injury update on both Mahlon Romeo and Jiri Skalak ahead of the new Sky Bet Championship season with him hopeful neither will be out for too long.

The Lions will be looking for another successful campaign in the second tier and will be aiming to make the play-offs after going close last season.

Indeed, there is plenty to suggest that they will be there or thereabouts again this time around and Rowett will be hoping his men can get off to a good start when things kick off later this month.

And, as per quotes via News at Den, he is hoping Romeo and Skalak are available to the squad for selection:

“Mahlon’s got a little niggle, he’s not right yet

“Jiri would have started [their friendly v Crystal Palace] but got injured in the warm-up.

“It just feels symptomatic of this period, it feels so sporadic and fragmented. [[Skalak] just pulled up, I think he felt it towards the end. It affected our organisation but it was an opportunity for someone else.

“I’d hope [Romeo] wouldn’t be too far away [from the opening league game against Stoke]. The concern would be the lack of minutes that he’s had. He’s had a groin issue that’s cleared up but we haven’t been able to work him too hard pre-season worrying that it flares up again.”

The Verdict

The Lions will be looking to get themselves into the top six this season and Gary Rowett will know a fast start will help them in that cause.

The club has done well in getting in some good players this summer window but it is a squad game in the Championship more than most leagues, so avoiding injuries will be key.

Romeo obviously played more of a role than Skalak last season but it could be the case both have a part to play this time around.