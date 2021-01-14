Millwall in transfer puruit of 25-y/o along with Championship rivals

Millwall are hoping to sign Cameron McGeehan from Belgian top-flight side KV Oostende, although they will face competition for his signature.

The energetic midfielder will be known to fans in England, as he has had spells with Luton, Barnsley and Portsmouth, among others, over the years.

However, after his contract expired at Oakwell in the summer, McGeehan decided to move abroad, and he has played his part for Oostende in the current campaign, featuring in 17 league games and scoring three goals.

His time in Belgium may be over quickly though, with Football Insider claiming that Gary Rowett wants to bring the 25-year-old to the capital.

Interestingly, they state that there is other Championship interest in McGeehan, but no other clubs are named in the update.

Bringing in a midfielder is a priority for the Lions this month, after they suffered a transfer setback last week when Jayson Molumby, who had a successful loan at The Den last season, ended up at Preston despite Millwall’s offer to the Irishman.

The verdict

This would seem to be a smart addition for Millwall on paper, even if McGeehan has spent the majority of his career in the English lower leagues, so he would still need to prove himself.

But, when you see his style of play, he has the sort of qualities that Rowett needs, as the former Scunthorpe man has a good engine, can get in the box and he is decent on the ball.

It will be interesting to see if a formal bid is made, and who else is in for McGeehan.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.