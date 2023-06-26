Millwall will be looking to avenge their incredibly disappointing end to last season's Championship campaign by going one better this season and qualifying for the play-offs.

The Lions were fifth with just four games to go in the Championship season, but surprise losses to Birmingham City and Wigan towards the business end of the campaign had them looking over their shoulders. A final day victory over Blackburn Rovers was all that was required, but despite being 3-1 up over the Lancashire outfit, a shocking 4-3 loss on home turf on the final day consigned them to second-tier football yet again.

But manager Gary Rowett has clearly stepped up his attempts by throwing money at a promotion push. Kevin Nisbet has signed from Hibernian in a £2million deal, and more incomings are expected. And that would come in the form of Joe Bryan, according to the Telegraph - with the left-back in talks over a potential move.

What does the article state about Joe Bryan's move to Millwall?

The Telegraph have reported that Bryan, who has recently been released by Premier League outfit Fulham, is in talks with Millwall over a potential move which would keep him in London.

The Bristolian has spent all but three of his full seasons in English football as a player in the top two tiers, barring two seasons in League One early in his Bristol City career and a loan spell at French outfit Nice last season.

But with Antonee Robinson excelling for the Cottagers, it could well mean that game time would diminish for Bryan again next season - allowing him to depart on a free transfer. As such, talks are progressing, and a medical will be scheduled to take place later this week should talks progress.

Where would Joe Bryan fit into the Millwall team?

With Scott Malone being released by the Lions, there is a gaping hole at the left-side of Millwall's defence. They are stacked with central defenders such as Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and more, but a sturdy, resolute left-back would be ideal for Rowett to work early in pre-season with ahead of a gruelling year ahead.

Bryan fits into that model perfectly; he has vast Championship experience - especially in the play-offs, where his double over Brentford at the end of the 2019/20 season saw them up ahead of their west London rivals - and with over 200 appearances at second-tier level, it adds to the experienced nous in the dressing room.

At the age of just 29, and in a move that allows Bryan to stay in London five years after he departed for Craven Cottage, it could work well in his favour.