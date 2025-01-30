Millwall have made an approach to take Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel on loan.

That's according to a report from The South London Press on Thursday, as Lions boss Alex Neil looks to strengthen his squad before the deadline.

Millwall have brought in striker Aaron Connolly as well as defender Tristan Crama so far this winter, as the club try to get their play-off push back on track over the coming weeks.

Neil has been hit with a number of injury blows to some key defenders in recent days, however, and this could be the motivation for a Dijksteel swoop.

Millwall table loan offer for Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel

As per the report from The South London Press, Millwall have identified Dijksteel for a last-minute loan swoop.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with Middlesbrough at the end of the season, and it's understood that Boro would be ready to listen to offers for the full-back before the transfer window shuts.

It's said that Millwall are not the only club interested in securing Dijksteel's signature, however, with his impressive performances in Michael Carrick's side this term appears to have caught the attention of a number of potential suitors.

A Suriname international, Dijksteel has been enjoying somewhat of a resurgence at the Riverside Stadium this season, having largely moved into a backup role over the last couple of years.

He's been splitting the starting duties with Luke Ayling at the right-back position in Carrick's team, but injury setbacks have prevented him from truly cementing himself as the number one option.

Dijksteel could provide quality strength in depth at Millwall's right-back position

With Ryan Leonard and Danny McNamara currently struggling with their own injury problems, and with centre-back by trade Crama having to cover for the duo in their absences, Millwall could do with an extra pair of legs at the right-back position.

Dijksteel is an experienced and proven campaigner at Championship level, with over 150 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough since signing for the Teessiders from Charlton Athletic in 2019.

Interestingly, Millwall's current director of football, Steve Gallen, was also on the board at The Valley when the Netherlands-born defender was sold to Boro, in what could be Gallen using his knowledge of the full-back to secure a deal.

Anfernee Dijksteel's 24/25 Championship stats (as of 30/01/25) - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Pass accuracy Dribble success Tackles won Avg. match rating 18 1 1 85.6% 60.7% 67.5% 7.1/10

Comfortable at centre-back too, he would add a versatile and solid defender to Neil's backline, and with the potential for a free transfer in the summer, it looks to be a low-risk, high-reward deal for Millwall to make.

A confident dribbler and a strong tackler, Dijksteel would fit well into the Lions' physical defensive unit, whilst also giving Neil a ball-playing full-back who can contribute to both the attacking and defensive phases of the game.