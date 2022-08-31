Millwall in line for financial boost as Southampton near Manchester City transfer agreement

Millwall could be about to net a financial windfall from winger Sam Edozie’s move from Manchester City to Southampton, journalist Mike McGrath has reported.

Edozie came through the ranks at Millwall’s academy, before leaving to join the academy set-up at Manchester City in the summer of 2019, for a reported initial £600,000 fee.

Since then, the 19-year-old has made one senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, which came in last season’s Community Shield.

Now though, it looks as though the midfielder will on the move again in the final days of this summer’s transfer window, to the benefit of Millwall.

According to this latest update from McGrath, a deal that will take Edozie from The Etihad to Southampton is now getting closer.

Should that happen, then Millwall are thought to be in line to receive a percentage of the fee paid to City by Southampton, as per the terms of the deal that took him to Manchester in the first place.

Deal is getting closer. #Millwall in line for % under terms he left for City — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 31, 2022

The Verdict

This will surely have to be seen as a welcome boost for Millwall.

Given the potential and ability that Edozie possesses, you get the feeling that Southampton will have to spend a decent fee if they are to secure the services of the teenager.

In turn, that should ensure that Millwall themselves should receive a significant sum that can be reinvested in the club, either via the transfer window, or other possible means.

As a result, while Millwall may not have actually got to benefit from Edozie’s quality in the pitch, it does seem as though they have benefitted from it, in another important way.