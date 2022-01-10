Millwall in attempted transfer swoop for Derby County player

Millwall have seen a bid for Derby County youngster Louie Sibley rejected, according to The Telegraph and the South London Press.

The Lions are seemingly in the market for an attacking midfielder this month – perhaps due to the fact that Jed Wallace’s future at the club remains uncertain with approaches from Nottingham Forest and Besiktas for his services.

Having seen an offer for Fortuna Sittard’s 23-year-old Zian Flemming turned down, Gary Rowett has also tried to raid his former club in an attempt to bring Sibley to The Den.

Their initial approach though has been rejected, and it remains to be seen if the London outfit head back with another one with the Rams still in administration and at risk of having to accept below market value offers for their talent.

20-year-old Sibley made his senior debut in August 2019 for County in the EFL Cup before receiving his first Championship appearance in December of that year.

Sibley ended the 2019-20 campaign with five goals, including a hat-trick against Millwall, but his fortunes since have been mixed having scored just one in 30 Championship outings last season.

In 14 appearances in the second tier this season, Sibley has not scored or assisted whatsoever and hasn’t played since a cameo against Millwall in November.

The Verdict

After showing high promise in his first season as a senior player at Pride Park, it’s fair to say that Sibley has failed to hit those heights since.

Wayne Rooney doesn’t seem keen to give him a regular run in his side and that’s his prerogative – but other managers seemingly are keeping a keen eye on the youngster’s situation.

It could be that Sibley flourishes elsewhere and he doesn’t want to stagnate at this young age, but that’s what might end up happening.

With Derby still in administration it remains to be seen as to whether Quantuma’s hand could be forced if follow-up bids are put on the table and there’s no clear signs that Millwall will be returning.