Joe Edwards is under increasing pressure at Millwall following the team’s difficult run of form.

The 37-year-old replaced Gary Rowett as manager of the South London club in November with the club struggling to maintain their competitive level from the previous campaign.

Edwards got off to a very positive start with a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in his first game in charge.

However, the Lions have won just three of their next 16 games, which has the team competing in the bottom half of the Championship.

Nine defeats from his 17 games at the helm has raised some questions over whether the former Chelsea assistant manager is the man to bring Millwall forward.

Carlton Palmer: “It takes time”

Carlton Palmer has urged Millwall to give Edwards time to prove he is the right man for the club.

The 58-year-old believes that managers need to be given the chance to show what they can do before a decision is made over their future.

“Listen, it’s always difficult for a manager,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Millwall have given Joe Edwards the job, they’ve got to give him the time to do the job.

“At the end of the day, it takes time as a manager when you’re going to get to know the players, to know who you can bring in, who you can sign, the best positions they play, and all of this.

“It takes time.

“So, is Joe Edwards the man to take Millwall forward? Only time will tell.

“But if you don’t give him time, then you can say ‘oh, we’ll get rid of him’ but you’ll never really know.

“And the situation is, like I’ve said, if you look at Huddersfield.

“They got rid of Darren Moore, and I know he’s my mate, but they got the knee-jerk reaction of the game against Sheffield Wednesday but then the following week they got beat.

“Because the players they’ve got, it takes time, it takes time for managers to get to know them, Darren had a lot of injuries.

“Again, in this situation, just give Joe a bit of time and let’s see what happens.”

Millwall league position

Millwall are 18th in the Championship table, having failed to win any of their last five league games.

This run of form has seen the gap to the relegation zone close to just four points ahead of Wednesday night’s big game at home to Ipswich Town.

Defeat would make it five losses in their last six, and could see them fall to 21st in the standings if results elsewhere go against them.

Kieran McKenna’s side are also struggling for form, meaning Wednesday’s 8pm kick-off will be very important for both sides to get back to winning ways.

Joe Edwards under pressure already

Defeat for Millwall this midweek may not spell the end for Edwards as manager, but it is clear that results will need to turn around soon.

An out-of-form Ipswich team is potentially an ideal opponent for the Lions, as a victory would be a real scalp against top opposition but they are proving quite beatable at the moment.

This could be a big game in their season, as victory could create some breathing room from the relegation zone.

However, defeat could bring them to within one result of slipping into the bottom three, which might make Edwards’ position untenable.

You have to think patience is needed with a young, first-time manager but this is football and it isn't always given.