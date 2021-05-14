Millwall hoping to strike agreement with key player amid potential interest from elsewhere

Millwall have already offered a new contract to forward Matt Smith as they aim to secure his long-term future at the club, but the forward is also set to have interest from elsewhere, according to London News Online.

Smith is one of the Millwall players who will become a free agent in the next few weeks if they do not sign a new deal with the Lions. The forward has been something of a bit-part player for Gary Rowett’s side this season and only managed to make seven starts in the Championship and 29 appearances in total. The 31-year-old managed to score three league goals in that time.

The forward’s season was brought to a premature ending by him suffering a broken foot in March and that means he could have already played his final game for the club. He turns 32-years-old next month and has managed to register 19 goals for the club, including his 13 strikes in the Championship for them during the 2019/20 season.

According to London News Online, Smith’s situation is likely to attract interest from elsewhere this summer with his future in doubt at the moment. While it is believed that although the Lions have offered him a new deal to try and keep hold of him, the striker would have to agree to reduced terms from the deal he currently has.

The verdict

Keeping Smith should be a priority for the Lions and they clearly feel that is the case as well. Whilst the forward has not been a regular starter for them this season, he still offers a very reliable presence for them to bring off the bench and he has the physical presence that can help to change a game if they can get the right sort of service up to him.

However, Smith is at the age now where he will likely be wanting to have his game time assured and he will not be wanting to sit on the bench for most of next season. Therefore, the forward might well be keen to assess his other options and see if he can secure a move to another club that will guarantee that he will be more of a regular starter.

You can understand why Millwall are offering him a new deal on reduced terms because the Lions’ finances like all clubs will be hit at the moment. It is reasonable for them to that but it could make them at risk of losing the forward if he can get offered more money elsewhere.