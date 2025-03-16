After originally undergoing two loan spells at The Den, very few Millwall supporters could have predicted the vital role Jed Wallace would play in East London after making a permanent move.

The 30-year-old linked up with Millwall in 2017 from Wolves after impressing over two seasons in League One, with the Lions returning to the second tier following a play-off final win at Wembley over Bradford.

Securing the wideman’s signature, Wallace would go on to take Championship life in his stride, consistently improving his attacking contributions to get the club fighting towards the top end of the division.

Despite not securing promotion to the Premier League during Wallace’s time at The Den, he was certainly a diamond in the rough and was a major factor to Millwall consolidating their Championship status for the long-term future.

Though parts of the Millwall faithful may hold a grudge towards Wallace for leaving the club, he is still a modern-day hero at the club to most.

Jed Wallace’s impact for Millwall

Despite recording only four goals and five assists over two seasons in the third tier, Wallace proved to be electric when making the step up in division.

Across five Championship seasons with Millwall, he was their talisman – consistently among their leading goal contributors and was vital in not only keeping the Lions in the Championship but also ensuring they were pushing the top six.

Jed Wallace's Championship record with Millwall (Transfermarkt) Season Goals Assists 2021/22 6 12 2020/21 10 6 2019/20 10 12 2018/19 5 2 2017/18 6 7

2019/20 would be one of the standout seasons of Wallace’s career, registering 10 goals and 12 assists, which propelled the club to an eighth-placed finish after struggling in 21st the previous term.

A live wire to opposition defenders, Wallace, in his last three seasons with the club, would contribute to at least 16 goals in each campaign - a tremendous tally that really deserved to get the Lions into the top-flight.

It wasn’t meant to be, though, and Wallace would eventually depart in 2022 to join Black Country outfit West Bromwich Albion.

In total, the attacker would make a sensational 260 appearances while at The Den, netting 42 times and assisting 49.

Jed Wallace will go down as one of Millwall’s greatest-ever signings

Despite not feeling the affection of the Millwall faithful in the present day, Wallace will certainly go down as a modern-day icon at the club, with the Lions catching his form at the right time and being the beneficiaries of such a top Championship talent.

Showing such impressive and consistent figures in the second tier, Millwall will still be disappointed that they lost the attacker on a free transfer to West Brom, with the South London club having the potential at the time to earn significant money and a profit from a sale that could have turned them into second-tier powerhouses.

Instead, the Lions ended up making a loss, which could have been the difference to the club not having a stint in the top-flight in the last few years.

Regardless of that disappointment, Millwall should reflect on a wonderful five years watching Wallace, with such a magnificent signing leading to much joy in the stands and a reliable figure to call on season-upon-season.