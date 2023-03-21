Millwall passed up the opportunity to extend their cushion in the play-off places to six points in defeat to lowly Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Lions were overwhelming favourites to get the better of the Terriers having been so strong at home this season, but Danny Ward's goal was the difference between the sides, and it was back to the drawing board for Gary Rowett as Neil Warnock came out on top.

It is certainly not time to panic given the level of consistency that the Lions have established this season and the repeatability of their performances.

That said, a slightly worrying blueprint may have emerged from the match in the way Huddersfield were able to deny the Lions on their home patch.

A lot of Millwall's success since Rowett took over at the beginning of the 2019/20 season has come about through defensive resilience, organisation and a sky-high work ethic.

This campaign has been slightly different, with the Lions proving themselves to be more capable in the attacking third which has decreased their reliance on defensive stability.

However, they are far from a possession-based side are arguably a couple of play-making technicians away from a side who could be looking up at the top two with serious intent.

Sam Parkin explained how a problem may be emerging in teams capitalising on the Lions' inability to break down a low block on What The EFL?!.

He said: "I think Millwall have a problem when teams sit in and make it ugly.

"Essentially, do what Millwall do to the better sides in the division, and you only have to look at the recent, brilliant results at The Den against Sheffield United and Burnley to see that they're happier when they can spoil."

The Lions' approach to playing sides above them in the division has been more expansive in the last couple of seasons, but in terms of sides looking to replicate Huddersfield's shape out of possession against them, Parkin may be onto something.

The Verdict

The defeat will ensure that complacency does not creep into the Lions' play during and after the international break, with their upcoming trio of fixtures following it looking challenging.

The Lions travel to West Bromwich Albion on April 1st before hosting fourth-placed Luton Town and a trip to rejuvenated Hull City.

Their final five fixtures are all very winnable including a potentially pivotal clash with fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers at The Den on the final day.

Rowett will be working hard in the next two weeks to ensure it was only a blip.