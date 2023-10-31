Highlights Millwall target Kevin Muscat is happy at Yokohama F. Marinos and is not interested in becoming their new manager at this time.

Millwall new manager target Kevin Muscat is happy at J League club Yokohama F. Marinos and the Championship club are looking elsewhere in their search for Gary Rowett's permanent replacement as a result, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It is said there has been "fresh contact" with the former Lions player this week but that he is "not budging at this point".

Kevin Muscat latest

Muscat - who spent two years with the South Londoners, made 53 appearances, and captained them on their run to the FA Cup final in 2003/04 (though missed the showpiece game due to an injury sustained in the semi-final - quickly emerged as a leading candidate to take charge at The Den following Rowett's departure late in the October international break.

The Australian began his management career as current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou's replacement at Melbourne Victory in 2013 and spent nine years at the helm, twice winning the A-League championship. An ill-fated spell with Sint-Truiden has been followed by success in Japan with Yokohama F. M. and it seems he's not done in the J League just yet.

Kevin Muscat's management career Games Wins Losses Draws Win % Yokohama F.M. (Aug 2021 - onwards) 110 64 28 18 58% Sint-Truiden (Aug 2020 - Dec 2020) 14 2 7 5 14% Melbourne Victory (Oct 2013 - May 2019) 202 95 60 45 48%

Reports earlier this week suggested Muscat was set to interview with Millwall for a second time but Nixon has revealed a key update on the situation.

It is said that the 50-year-old has had fresh contact with his former club but that he is happy where he is "for now" and is "not budging at this point".

The reasoning for that may well be that with a little more than a month to go of the 2023 J1 League season, Muscat's side are locked in a battle for the title.

The search for Gary Rowett's replacement

Muscat's stance is said to have left Millwall assessing other options.

John Eustace, who was controversially replaced by Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City despite doing a fantastic job at St Andrew's, and Michael Beale, who enjoyed an impressive spell with QPR but swapped Loftus Road for Ibrox and then failed in the Rangers pressure cooker, are both thought to be in the running as well.

The pair are out of work after leaving their previous jobs this season but may well be interested in the Bristol City job as well after Nigel Pearson's sacking.

Millwall next fixtures

For the moment, interim boss Adam Barrett remains in charge of the first team. In what is his second spell as caretaker, Barrett has drawn twice and lost once but will be hoping to earn a first victory this weekend.

That won't be easy as Millwall host in-form Southampton at The Den on Saturday.

Unless things move quickly, it looks unlikely that the Lions will have a new manager in charge for that game but they should have appointed Rowett's replacement in time for the final game before the international break, which comes away at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday 11th November.