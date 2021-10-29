Millwall handed potential player boost ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Millwall make the trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with both sides hopeful of securing a play-off place with a victory.

Both sides are part of the seven-team pile-up that find themselves on 21 points, stretching from Luton Town in fifth to Blackpool in 11th.

The Lions bring form into this contest, having won four of their last five, and they could be boosted by the return of Mason Bennett, according to London News Online.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Millwall players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Nadjim Abdou FC Martigues RC Lens Lyon Paris FC

The winger has been restricted to just one start this season and has played just 100 minutes of Championship football.

Speaking to London news Online, Millwall boss Gary Rowett addressed Bennett’s situation: “Mason did some light training on Wednesday, so he’s another one that if we can get a little bit more training in then he’ll certainly have the potential to be available, which would be positive news.”

The verdict

Having Bennett back fit and available is great news for Millwall fans, although, it remains to be seen how much football he will see at Huddersfield if any.

The 25-year-old is a player who possesses excellent technical ability and has the tools required to open up a defence and score goal, something that will certainly boost Millwall’s chances of reaching the play-offs.

Huddersfield are likely to be tough opposition for The Lions, but the return of Bennett, and the confidence that will bring, could play a part in what unfolds in Yorkshire.

The Terriers have also proven to be a difficult outfit to break down this season, meaning it could be down to individual bits of quality to win this match.