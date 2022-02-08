Millwall handed player boost

Millwall have been boosted by the fact that defender Daniel Ballard is set to make his return from injury for the club’s under-23s, as per a recent report by News at Den.

The Arsenal loanee hasn’t played for the Lions since suffering a knee injury at the back of November – that has required surgery – and has now been pencilled in to play for the development squad against Ipswich Town.

It is said that if Ballard comes through unscathed against the Tractor Boys, he could well be involved against Cardiff City in Millwall’s next Sky Bet Championship outing.

Speaking recently about the centre back’s situation, Gary Rowett was quick to state the following:

“He’ll play for our under-23s [on Tuesday] and potentially be available against Cardiff.

“It’s easier to throw a striker on for 20 minutes, 30 minutes and then start them. Whereas with a defender you can’t do that.”

Meanwhile Millwall are set to travel to Fulham this evening, with the likes of Jed Wallace and George Saville being set to be back available for selection.

Rowett has confirmed that the duo are both in contention to start the game.

The Verdict

Ballard has certainly been a miss for Millwall and will add yet another much needed option into the mix during the run in to the end of the season as he steps up his comeback plans.

At the age of 22 he still has a lot to learn and improve on but at the same time he has already shown this season that he is good enough to operate at Championship level.

Arsenal will no doubt be pleased with his progress and it will be interesting to see what plans they have for him next summer.

There’s no doubt that Millwall would be keen to take him on loan again if the opportunity did arise once more.