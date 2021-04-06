Millwall handed major injury blow as attention turns to Swansea City clash

Shaun Hutchinson is likely to miss the rest of the season, according to Millwall manager Gary Rowett.

The defender was taken off during the first half of the their 1-0 victory over Rotherham United on Good Friday and replaced by Alex Pearce for the Easter Monday contest with Stoke City.

Hutchinson is a vital player for the Lions, but while providing an injury update on his squad, Rowett revealed that it didn’t look good for the centre-back.

As quoted by News At Den, Rowett said: “It seems every time one of the injured players comes back when of the fit ones gets injured.

“We lost Shaun Hutchinson which is a huge, huge blow to us at the moment.

“Hutchy is having a scan in the next few days so hopefully we will find out the severity of it, but I don’t think he will play again this season.

“Ryan Leonard is still a couple of weeks away.

“I managed to get Maikel [Kieftenbeld] out there today, I didn’t feel I could start him because of his fitness level.

“But again we’ll keep patching up and seeing if we can keep coming to places like this and winning.

“We’ll keep going to see how long we can keep the season alive.”

The verdict

This is a big blow for Millwall.

Shaun Hutchinson is a vital cog in the Lions’ machine and has certainly kicked on under Gary Rowett this term.

Thankfully for Millwall there’s not a huge amount to play for between now and the end of the season and so the focus now will be on enduring that he’s back in time for a full pre-season campaign.