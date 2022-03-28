Millwall handed double player boost ahead of Luton Town clash

Gary Rowett’s options ahead of Millwall’s clash with Luton Town this weekend are set to be bolstered by the returns of Oliver Burke and Ryan Leonard from injury.

The Lions have suffered with players dropping like flies with setbacks in recent months, with the likes of Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo being kept on the sidelines with injuries.

That duo returned last week though against Stoke City in a 2-0 defeat at the Bet365 Stadium as well as Maikel Kieftenbeld and they are all set to be joined in the squad this weekend by Burke and Leonard.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Millwall’s stadium that all Lions supporters should get correct

1 of 11 In what year did Millwall start playing at The Den? 1993 1995 1997 1999

Following his arrival from Sheffield United on loan during the January transfer window, Burke lasted just six matches before pulling up against Queens Park Rangers with a hamstring injury.

Leonard meanwhile has been missing from action since November, with his last appearance coming in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

The 29-year-old suffered an ankle injury and needed a metal plate inserting into his leg, which has kept him on the sidelines ever since.

Rowett has been able to welcome back both players to training this week though and he’s stepping up the intensity with a view to including them against the Hatters on Saturday.

“We had a decent amount of training time with the lads who had been injured,” Rowett said, per the South London Press.

“We did a little bit of 11-v-11 last week on the few days we were in and got a little bit into the ones who needed it and going a little bit lighter training with the ones who had been in the team and played.

“I’m talking about the likes of Burkey, Lenny (Leonard), Bradders (Bradshaw) and Maikel – Evo (George Evans) trained today.

“We certainly look to have a lot more space in our treatment room, shall we say.

“So the lads are back and available with varying degrees of training fitness and match fitness.

“It’s good to get the work in and that will continue this week hopefully towards the weekend and having a few selection issues, which will actually be quite nice.”

The Verdict

Millwall’s bench has been looking thread-bare recently, with untested youngsters having to take their place due to the amount of injuries.

So it will be good to add some experience in the form of Burke and Leonard this week if they prove to be ready in time.

If it wasn’t for the injury issues that have occurred throughout the season, the Lions would potentially be in the play-off places now.

They face a really tough test in the form of Nathan Jones’ side this weekend, however Burke and Leonard could both end up making a difference off the bench if they are utilised.