Millwall handed boost ahead of Swansea City clash tonight

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed to News at Den that striker Matt Smith will be available for tonight’s game against Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Lions travel to South Wales to take on Russell Martin’s side at the Swansea.com Stadium and will be hopeful of putting in another good performance on the road after their draw against West Brom last weekend.

Smith sustained a cut to his head in that game, however it now appears that the 32-year-old target man will be fit to play in tonight’s fixture on the road.

Speaking ahead of the game recently, Rowett was quick to state the following about the towering centre forward:

“He needed stitches but he carried on. He’s a tough cookie, Matt, I don’t think it was the first time he’d had a head injury.

“I think it was a little collision with Sav [George Saville]. There was certainly no concussion involved and he got bandaged up straightaway. There’s no issue at all with that.”

Smith has featured regularly for the South London side so far this season but has only scored one goal, which game in the Carabao Cup against Cambridge United in the second round.

The striker will now be looking to add to his tally tonight against a Swansea side who have only won once in the league so far.

The Verdict

This will be a big boost for Millwall as Smith is one of the main focal points within their team at present under Rowett.

The towering frontman may not score goals in every game he plays but he is always a threat in the air and is capable of causing carnage in the opposition area if he is given the right service.

Millwall need to try and get him back amongst the goals this term and much of that will be down to putting crosses and set pieces into the right areas.

Good deliveries into the penalty area could make all the difference for the Lions in a game where they are unlikely to enjoy a lot of the ball.