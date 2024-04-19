Interim Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has revealed his previous interest in signing Blues midfielder Krystian Bielik.

Initially, Bielik spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at St Andrew's from Arsenal.

He then returned to the club on loan for the 2022/23 campaign, this time from Derby County. Last summer then saw him return to Birmingham City, this time on a permanent basis.

Krystian Bielik Birmingham City record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2016/17 10 0 0 2022/23 37 1 1 2023/24 36 0 0 As of 19th April 2024

That has now seen him link up with Gary Rowett, who returned to the Blues last month as interim manager, with Tony Mowbray currently unavailable for medical reasons.

However, it now seems as though Rowett had been keen to work with Bielik, even before he got the chance to do so when he made his move back to St Andrew's.

Gary Rowett reveals past Krystian Bielik interest

Back in the summer, when Bielik finally completed a permanent move to Birmingham, Rowett was in charge of another Championship club, in the form of Millwall.

The 50-year-old now appears to have revealed that at point, he was working on a deal to sign Bielik for Millwall, only for the Pole to join Birmingham instead.

Speaking about the midfielder, Rowett was quoted by Birmingham Live as saying: “I had a conversation with him before he came to Blues.

“He’s a player we would have liked to have signed. You can see the type of player he is, he gives you great flexibility in the squad. You can play different formations with a player like that."

Bielik signed a three-year contract with Birmingham back in the summer, that secures his future at St Andrew's until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Birmingham still fighting to avoid relegation

Not for the first time, Bielik stepped in at centre back for the Blues on Saturday, and helped them to a vital 3-0 win over Coventry City, with an impressive performance.

That victory has given the club hope of avoiding relegation from the Championship this season.

Birmingham have now climbed out of the relegation zone, and now sit 21st in the table, one point clear of the bottom three, with three games of the season still to play.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to The New York Stadium to face Rotherham United, who brought Steve Evans back to the club as manager this week, following the sacking of Leam Richardson.

Bielik may have been a good Millwall signing

It does feel as though Bielik would have been a useful addition at The Den, if Rowett had been able to bring him there previously.

The midfielder possesses a great deal of Championship experience, as well as being a versatile operator, as he has shown at Birmingham this season.

He would therefore have had plenty to offer had he made a move to Millwall, where he would most likely have fit in well under Rowett.

Indeed, that is perhaps being shown now, with the performances such as the one he put in for him in the win over Coventry at the weekend.

Of course, while he may have been a sensible target for Millwall, his previous connection with Birmingham means it is understandable that it is they who Bielik eventually decided to join at the time.

If he can now help them to safety this season, then Rowett will no doubt be glad he was beaten to the signing of Bielik by the Blues back in the summer, given how things have worked out since.