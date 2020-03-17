Millwall Gary Rowett gives thoughts on when the season should resume

Millwall manager has admitted the current season must be completed and revealed that playing the remaining eight games behind closed doors could be the only option to ensure it’s fair on all clubs.

Coronavirus has caused all EFL games to be suspended until 3 April at least – meaning the Lions’ Championship games against Derby County, Barnsley and Swansea City will all have to be rescheduled, with their trip to rivals Charlton in early-April still in major doubt.

Prior to the break, Rowett’s Millwall had moved just two points behind the top-six after their 3-0 success at Nottingham Forest and the Lions chief both doesn’t think it would be fair on the teams currently in the relegation zone for the campaign to end right now.

Speaking to the South London Press, Rowett said: “Let’s say, for example, that you just dropped into the bottom three after the last game, the season finishes now and you are relegated – I think that is pretty unfair.

“That team could have been above the relegation zone for 35 games, drop in for one week and all of a sudden they are relegated. From a legal perspective there are potentially so many challenges.

“Football is about the fans. The last thing we want is playing games behind closed doors. But, at the same time, if there is not going to be any football for the next four or five months then there would still be some for people to watch at a time when people need something positive and something they can look forward to.

“I know it is not ideal, but doing it behind closed doors at least keeps the season going, at least until they feel it is safe to bring the fans back.

“I don’t think anyone truly wants that but it’s difficult to see a scenario where we come back in August or September and the season restarts with nine games to go.”

With games suspended for three weeks, the season is set to continue into at least June, especially after EURO 2020 was early postponed until next summer, but Rowett reckons that games should resume sooner rather than later.

“For me the only sensible scenario is that at some point in the next six weeks we start playing games,” he said. “Whether or not that is behind closed doors, so that the season can still be finished by the end of May. I’m only sharing my opinion on what I feel is reasonable.

“We don’t want to play without the fans there – that’s the whole point of football – but we also don’t want to see the season finish now.

“Leeds and West Brom have worked so hard to get to this point where they have a chance of getting to the Premier League. They are almost there.”