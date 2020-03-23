Millwall forward reacts to scoring virtual hat-trick in Hibernian tie

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored a hat-trick as Millwall thrashed Scottish Premiership side Hibernian 7-1 on aggregate to reach the second-round of the #UltimateQuaranTeam Cup competition.

With both the Premier League and EFL suspended until 30th April at the earliest, League Two outfit Leyton Orient decided to host a FIFA 20 tournament of 128 teams from all around the world – raising money for EFL clubs who are going to have financial problems, whilst the rest of the pot will be split between the EFL’s chosen charity ‘MIND’, and the all-important COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

The Lions, represented by Australian pair in YouTuber Josh Zerker and FIFA player for FUTWIZ Jamie O’Doherty, were drawn to play the Scottish outfit at Easter Road in a tricky-looking two-legged opening round tie.

However, it turned out to be anything but difficult, as Zerker claimed a 3-0 victory in the first leg courtesy of Bodvarsson’s 62- minute treble, before O’Doherty finished the job off in Edinburgh, winning 4-1 in the second leg to ensure the Lions safely made it through to the last-64.

Connor Mahoney, Jed Wallace, Aiden O’Brien and Jayson Molumby completed the scoring in the second leg, but the day belonged to Bodvarsson, who was clearly happy with his first hat-trick in Millwall colours and took to Twitter to thank the fans.

O’Brien and Wallace were also happy with the result as you can see by their responses below…

What a win! Fans were excellent. Matchball is mine 😂 https://t.co/IWlyUwLJRh pic.twitter.com/f4j1hjzH7b — Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (@jondadi) March 23, 2020