Millwall fitness update given ahead of Derby clash

As per News at Den, Millwall have two injury concerns going into the season restart this weekend, with Aiden O’Brien and Ben Thompson the pair that may not be fit for their clash with Derby County.

The Lions will be looking to get back up and running quickly this weekend as they aim to challenge for a play-off place, with them just a handful of points outside the top six.

Derby, though, also have plans to make it into the top six this campaign and so it is clear that this game is an early important one for both as they look to finish the season on a high note.

For the Lions, two men could be missing but they are going to be assessed this week and so there is a chance that they will have a full squad for the big re-kick-off.

The Verdict

One thing the break has allowed for is recovery from injury and many players who might have missed the season’s conclusion are now back in contention.

Little muscle niggles are bound to get picked up once things get going again, and who deals with them best could see themselves getting a decent run at a strong finish this campaign.