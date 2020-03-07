Millwall first-team star delivers verdict on club’s play-off pursuit

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson has given an update on the club’s push for the play-offs with just ten games of the Championship season remaining.

The Lions remain outsiders for a place in the top-six but Hutchinson has admitted that he and his teammates are ignoring most of the noise, choosing instead to just focus on their own game.

“There have been times in the season where people have talked about the play-offs and said: ‘Now it’s gone – and then it’s there again’,” he said in an interview with London News Online.

“We knew if we didn’t win the Preston game then it’s probably done.

“We win that, then people are talking about us again. We then don’t win the next one and people stop talking about us.

“There’s no point looking too far ahead. If you get yourself in there then you start talking about it.”

Hutchinson made the move to Millwall in 2016 from Fulham and has become a firm fan favourite in the years since, making over 120 appearances and scoring 10 goals – five of which have come in the current season.

The Lions will be looking to give their play-off hopes another boost on Saturday as they look to upset the odds and creep into the top-six.

Nottingham Forest will not be willing to let them have anything easy, however, as Sabri Lamouchi’s men continue to push for a spot in the Premier League.

Gary Rowett’s men currently sit in 12th place but a win on Saturday could take them to within five points of the play-off places.

The verdict

This is definitely the sensible approach for Millwall to be taking at this point of the season.

The Lions are definite outsiders for a place in the top-six but with the likes of Bristol City and Preston struggling slightly for results in recent weeks, there is definitely still a chance.

But, as Hutchinson says, there is no point in looking at it definitively either way.