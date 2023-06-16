Millwall manager Gary Rowett has trusted a few youngsters at the club during his time in charge, with both Danny McNamara and Billy Mitchell becoming regulars in the starting 11 and teenager Romain Esse looking to be the next big thing to come through the academy.

One player that has divided opinion though is Tyler Burey, who isn't per se an academy graduate, having signed from AFC Wimbledon in 2019, but he has been nurtured at The Den.

Burey made his debut for the Lions in July 2020 and then went on to appear 15 times in the 2020-21 season, but he became more noticed in the 2021-22 campaign in a brief loan stint at League Two outfit Hartlepool United, scoring three times in nine outings but spent much of that spell on the sidelines.

He went back to Millwall and was in Rowett's squad for the second half of that season, and in 2022-23 he played 26 times, scoring once and split his time between starts and being used as a substitute.

His cameo appearance in the 4-3 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in May though could be Burey's final appearance in a Millwall shirt as fresh transfer news has emerged regarding the 22-year-old.

Millwall accept Tyler Burey bid

According to a report from the South London Press, the Lions have accepted an offer from a 'top League One club' to sell Burey and let him move on to pastures new.

The report also claims that Championship clubs have showed an interest in the attacker this summer, but a third tier outfit have made the first move for his services.

The decision is now in the hands of Burey, who will now discuss personal terms with the mystery team to see if he will move on on a full-time basis.

Are Millwall right to cash in on Tyler Burey?

Especially in the 2022-23 season, Burey's attitude and professionalism has been questioned by sections of the Millwall fanbase, and he hasn't been able to hold down a spot in Rowett's starting 11 either.

Considering he signed a long-term deal though less than 12 months ago to stay at The Den, you would have thought Millwall would be a bit more persistent with Burey and that a League One loan may suit more.

it appears though that time is up for the youngster in South Bermondsey, and if they get a decent six-figure fee - around the £500,000 mark perhaps - with a sell-on clause included, then it could be a half-decent deal for Millwall if they don't believe he has a future at the club.