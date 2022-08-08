Millwall finalise fresh agreement with attacker

Millwall have confirmed that Tyler Burey has signed a new ‘long-term’ deal to remain at the club.

The 21-year-old joined the Lions from AFC Wimbledon in 2019, initially joining up with the development squad, where he impressed.

With Burey highly-rated, he has been on the fringes of the first-team in recent years, which included making 15 in the previous campaign after a short, but very productive spell on loan with Hartlepool in League Two.

Now, the youngster is firmly in Gary Rowett’s plans, with the attacker making his first Championship appearance as a sub in the defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday.

As a reward for his progress, Millwall have rewarded Burey with a new contract, with the announcement coming this afternoon.

Whilst there is no specific date on how long it runs, the update states it’s a ‘long-term’ deal that will see Burey commit his future to the Londoners for the ‘foreseeable future’.

That will be a big relief for the Lions, who had been keen to extend Burey’s deal having frustratingly lost a few other young players in the past.

The verdict

This is very good news for Millwall as Burey looks like a talent and it’s good to see that he is managing to force his way into Rowett’s plans.

Of course, he still has plenty areas of his game to improve but he is someone with potential and this deal allows him to focus on his football and trying to develop his game.

So, it will be interesting to see how it works out for Burey at The Den as he looks to make his mark in the years to come.

