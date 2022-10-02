Millwall figure sets Tyler Burey a challenge for the season ahead

Despite being just 21-years-old, Tyler Burey seems to have the backing of manager Gary Rowett who has included him in eight Millwall games so far this season, two of which he was in the starting 11.

The centre-forward is yet to get off the mark this season although after coming on in the 68th minute, he did provide the assist for Jake Cooper’s goal yesterday as his side lost 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers.

Now he has his first goal contribution, he and the club will both be eager for him to kick off and add further now.

Assistant manager Adam Barrett has echoed this himself too as he told London News Online after the game: “We know Tyler can be a real threat when he comes on – he’s got great impact.

“The challenge for Tyler is now to be more consistent. Today he’s come on, set up the goal, and he’s got a bright future.

“He’s got to keep learning, keep working hard, and hopefully he’ll do very well for us.”

In 15 Championship appearances last season, Burey was able to find the back of the net on two occasions so if he can get a run of form going, he should be looking to exceed these numbers this season.

The Verdict:

This season is Burey’s first time playing regularly for what you’d expect to be for the season so naturally, he will take some time to adapt to the Championship as well as get used to his team.

However, getting an assist yesterday will definitely be a boost for the young player who will feel reassured he has something to add to the team and with that in mind, he should be looking to contribute further now.

No doubt if he can add further assists or a goal over the coming weeks then he will start to build momentum and show an ability to contribute on a consistent basis like his management are looking for.