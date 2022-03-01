Millwall figure reacts to rumours of Premier League transfer interest in attacker

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has seemingly played down reports linking attacker Tyler Burey with a potential move to Brentford.

Having joined Millwall from AFC Wimbledon in 2019, Burey began this season on loan with League Two side Hartlepool United.

But having returned to Millwall in January after scoring three goals in nine games for the fourth-tier club, Burey is now impressing in the Championship as well.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals in seven league appearances for Rowett’s side since his move back to The Den, which has prompted speculation around his future.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Premier League side Brentford are keen on the attacker, after being impressed by his recent form for the Lions.

Now however, it seems that Rowett and Millwall have no intention of letting the attacker go anytime soon.

Responding to those claims of interest in Burey from Brentford, Rowett told London News Online:

“I think that’s a little bit too easy for my liking that I mentioned after the last game [against Derby] that it won’t be long before clubs are looking at Tyler – a throwaway remark when we were talking about Jed [Wallace] and his contract – and then the next thing you know, lo and behold, a Premier League club has been monitoring him – even before he has played for us.

“I’m not reading too much into it. It’s a young player who has done really well. He’s a young player I really, really like and I’ve shown that in the last 18 months.

“He’s shown he’s ready but he has got to knuckle down and be a really good player for us before I think that anyone will seriously consider him for a Premier League move.”

Burey only signed a new long-term contract at Millwall last year, meaning the club should be in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the 21-year-old this summer.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather encouraging update from Rowett for those of a Millwall persuasion.

It appears as though the Millwall boss is largely unaware of any interest from the Premier League in Burey, and that even if there was, he would have little intent of letting him go any time soon.

Given how quickly Burey now looks to be taking to first-team football with the Lions, that will inevitably be a boost for them, if they can keep him as a long term asset.

Indeed, when you consider the form that Millwall are in at the minute, there is still a possibility that Burey may not even have to move elsewhere in the summer, to get the chance of playing Premier League football next season.