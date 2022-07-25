Millwall figure outlines particular focus over pre-season

Millwall had a strong season last year although ending the campaign six points from the play-offs showed Gary Rowett that there was still a bit of work to be done to get where they wanted to be.

Rowett’s side played some good football last season, although they are not a high pressing side and, at times, this may have held them back in games.

That being said, Rowett has made some strong signings so far this summer with some strong midfielders in the mix and it seems as though he is looking to change the shape of his side to allow them to be more of a high pressing team.

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town in pre-season, assistant manager Adam Barrett admitted this is an area of improvement for the side as he told News at Den: “I think it’s something we’re always trying to set up, pressing triggers and when to press the opposition. Everyone wants to see high press and getting after teams, but you’ve got to do it in a structure way from within shape.

“We’re got a lot of energy in there. George Honeyman coming in, Jamie Shackleton coming in, [Zian] Flemming coming in – we’ve got a lot of mobility in there. Then the likes of Billy Mitchell, George Saville and George Evans.

“It’s definitely an area that we feel we can be even better at this year. It was nice to see it today, but as I said, you got to do it from within a good solid base and a structure, otherwise you get played around and opened up. It’s definitely something that’s a positive for us.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Millwall played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 St Andrew's? 0-0 D 1-1 D 2-2 D 3-3 D

The Verdict:

Gary Rowett clearly doesn’t want to have his team get caught out being too open as this could lead to silly errors and needless goals conceded.

However, it’s also clear that the boss is keen to develop the way his side play to make them more adaptable and therefore in better shape to try and push further up the league.

With some members of their team alongside some of the additions made, if Millwall do it right, this could add another layer to their game which could make them a strong force next season.

Furthermore, the fact that the boss is keen to keep the shape throughout to keep his side in check suggests he has an effective plan. Now, it will be about putting that to use in games as the season prepares to start.