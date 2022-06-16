Millwall figure makes Jed Wallace admission amid West Brom interest

Jed Wallace is a free agent this summer with his contract at Millwall up and although he hasn’t rejected the idea of staying at The Den, he has had plenty of interest from elsewhere with West Brom being particularly keen on signing the player.

Wallace has been an important player for Millwall over the last number of seasons and, if they do lose him, they will be left with a gap to fill in their team.

Former West Brom defender Paul Robinson, who is now a first team coach at Millwall, was the first to admit this as he told the Baggies Broadcast Podcast (via the Express and Star): “I can see why Jed is liked by a lot of teams.

“He is a top player. He is a runner. And he has got great ability when it comes to scoring goals and assisting goals.

“For us [Millwall] he would be a massive loss and I really hope he stays with us. He is a massive character to have around the training ground.”

However, despite being keen for him to stay at The Den, Robinson admitted that if he does leave the club it will be bittersweet, as he said: “But he is a great signing for another club if he chooses to do that.

“I think only Jed will know what he wants to do. It’s his decision and what’s right for him and his family.

“If he does go to West Brom I will be devastated but I will be delighted for Jed because I’ll know he’ll be signing for a great club and I’ll be phoning to tell him what a great club it is.

“But nothing is done yet. I am still hoping he will stay a Millwall player and by the time it gets to pre-season he is with us.

“If not I will give him a call to wish him all the best and to stay in touch with him. He’s a fantastic player. Whatever happens will be Jed’s decision and I, unfortunately, can’t change that.”

The Verdict:

Jed Wallace’s future still seems very much up the air, although with the start of pre-season edging closer, the player will have to make a decision about whether to stay at Millwall or move to West Brom for something new.

It’s clear that if he leaves Millwall he will be missed and Gary Rowett will be tasked with finding a suitable replacement for him. But, from Robinson’s words, it also seems as though the player has everyone’s best wishes for whatever he chooses to do.

Both sides will be eager to push towards the play-offs and compete for promotion next season, possibly making it even harder to decide what to do.