Millwall figure makes Jed Wallace admission amid recent speculation

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that recent speculation around Jed Wallace’s future at the club, has not helped either the player, or his teammates.

Wallace has been the subject of much discussion recently, as he enters the final six months of his contract with Millwall.

Reports have claimed that the winger wants to leave the club this month, amid interest from the likes of Besiktas, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old is currently injured, and was once again absent as Millwall were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

That however, did not stop Rowett from being asked about the winger after the game, as the wait for answers over his long term future continues.

Speaking about Wallace’s situation, the Millwall boss was quoted by News at Den as saying: “It’s difficult when you get into that situation when there is an awful lot of press speculation.

“It’s not easy, other players will read that. It’s been tough for Jed at times. He’s injured at the moment and you’ve got all that uncertainty around it and I think it does affect other players.

“It shouldn’t, you have to be stronger than that, to be better than that but I think it has affected some players.

“But we have to step up and at the end of next week [after the transfer window closes] the group we have here will be the group we will need to move forward with and move forward with better results.”

Following that defeat at Blackpool, Millwall currently sit 14th in the Championship table, 11 points adrift of the play-off places, ahead of their clash with West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You wonder if this admission from Rowett means that Millwall should perhaps let Wallace go this month.

Given the ability he possesses, and impact he is capable of making, you can understand why the club may want to keep him beyond the current transfer window.

However, judging by Rowett’s comments here, it could be argued that the saga surrounding the winger may be developing into something of an unwelcome distraction for the club.

As a result, selling Wallace this month – also ensuring they get a fee rather than lose him for free in the process – could be useful in terms of helping the club turn their focus back towards matters on the pitch.