Millwall figure explains reasoning behind goalkeeper selection against Blackburn Rovers

Despite Bartosz Bialkowski starting the season as Millwall’s first choice goalkeeper, George Long has started the past two games for the Lions.

Manager Gary Rowett initially explained Long’s presence in the side as him deserving an opportunity but admitted he didn’t see him replacing him in the long term.

However, with Bialkowski now missing two consecutive games, assistant manager Adam Barrett was keen to use the situation to send a message that everyone has to work for their place.

Speaking on why the decision was made, Barrett told Southwark News: “Obviously Longy has come in, the gaffer has spoken at length about his decision and why he’s done that.

“Longy got the result last week, he deserved to play and we got the win, so he kept his shirt.

“We want it to be a real competitive squad, a really competitive squad where you’ve got to perform to keep your shirt.

“It shouldn’t be safe for anyone and it’s no different for the goalkeeper up to the centre-forwards.”

The Verdict:

Although Long wasn’t able to keep a clean sheet against Blackpool in his first game, given Millwall got the win and the manager clearly thought he was doing well enough on the training pitch to warrant a start you can understand it.

However, it will be interesting to see which goalkeeper gets the start against Rotherham this week given the Lions lost and conceded two at the weekend.

That being said, you can understand why the management team want their to be competition in the squad and as Barrett said, even the goalkeeper shouldn’t have their place in the side expected.

To have two goalkeepers to be able to choose form could be useful for the Lions and allow both choices to keep on the top of their game throughout training and games to try and show why they are deserving of a start.