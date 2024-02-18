Highlights Millwall took a big risk appointing Joe Edwards as head coach, hoping for a change in direction and new style of play.

Millwall decided to take a big risk earlier in the season when they confirmed that Joe Edwards had been named as Gary Rowett’s successor as head coach.

Even though the 37-year-old had developed a good reputation as a coach following the work he had done with Chelsea and England, this was still a big step up.

It also signalled a change in approach from the Lions, as they look to go in a new direction, with the hope that Edwards will bring a new style of play that can produce results and a solid foundation to build on in the years to come.

Edwards has had a mixed start to life at The Den, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

The rookie boss will be hoping his time with the Londoners is a long, successful one, and here we look at the NINE managers who have won the most games for Millwall…

9 Mick McCarthy

McCarthy has had a fantastic managerial career, and he may be best known, certainly to younger fans, for his time with clubs like Wolves and Sunderland, along with two spells in charge of the Irish national team.

But, it all started at The Den for McCarthy, as he spent almost four years in the dugout, which accounted for over 200 games.

Millwall won 74 of those, during what was a successful period on the whole, although it ended badly as McCarthy resigned to take the Ireland job.

8 Mark McGhee

McGhee managed to win one more game than McCarthy, but the fact he did it in 164 games shows just how well he did whilst in charge of the Londoners.

The former Leicester chief was named as the Lions boss in 2000, and he was in the dugout during another exciting period for the club over the next three years. Whilst they would ultimately fall short in their quest to reach the Premier League, there were a lot of good memories created along the way under McGhee’s guidance.

7 Gary Rowett

Next up, Rowett is a much more recent appointment, with his reign that started in October 2019, ending just days short of his four year anniversary.

There were some complaints at times about the style of play under the former Birmingham boss, but, on the whole, it was another successful period for the club. Rowett had the team punching above their weight in comparison to Championship rivals, but there was some frustration that they couldn’t reach the play-offs having gone close during his time in charge.

6 George Graham

Graham will be best remembered for his time as a manager with Arsenal, where he built a successful Gunners side based on a notoriously strong defence.

But, he started out with Millwall, managing the team to 93 wins from 201 games, which saw him enhance his reputation enough to earn a move to Highbury.

After keeping the team in the Third Division, he would then win promotion in 1985, and the bulk of his team went on to reach Division One shortly after his exit.

5 Neil Harris

Harris was a Millwall legend as a player, having scored over 100 goals for the club across two spells, so it was no surprise that he returned as a manager.

The most memorable high point under Harris was sealing a return to the Championship, which was a significant moment for the club, and there were other high points, including some FA Cup scalps.

He would depart in 2019 having won 102 of his 245 games in charge.

4 Kenny Jackett

The former Wolves boss has had a successful career in the Football League, and he was a shrewd appointment by Millwall when he arrived in 2007.

Jackett’s time in charge would span almost five-and-a-half years, with one promotion to the Championship in that period.

In total, Jackett would win 131 of his 306 games in charge, which is a very respectable record, and shows why he remained in position for so long.

3 Benny Fenton

We have to go back to the 60s for the next manager on the list, with Fenton appointed in 1966, and he would remain in charge for eight years and four months, which amounted to 392 games, winning 150 of them.

Millwall were a Second Division outfit in that time frame, but during Fenton’s final year in charge he would be replaced by Gordon Jago, and they were relegated.

2 Charlie Hewitt

Hewitt had two spells in charge of Millwall, initially for a four-year period from 1936, and he would return to the Londoners in 1948, which lasted eight years.

So, Hewitt is high up on the list of managers when it comes to games in charge of, and he did win plenty of those.

In total across both spells, Hewitt guided Millwall to 220 victories, which is the second most in their history.

1 Bob Hunter

Once more, we have to go a long way back in Millwall’s history to see which manager has won the most games, with Hunter sitting top of the pile.

He was in charge for almost 15 years, something unheard of in the modern game, and the club won 244 games in 571 games, which is an impressive win rate of 42.73%.