Highlights Millwall's recruitment strategy shifting towards a more continental culture with record signings.

Players like de Norre, Flemming, and Nisbet showcase expensive new style acquisitions.

New acquisitions like Sarkic and Saville bring fresh talent and valuable assets to the team.

Millwall are beginning to lose their hard man image.

That has been demonstrated by their shift in recruitment strategy, with the archaic all-British approach binned for more continental culture.

Here, we explore the Lions' six record signings and see where they are plying their trade, and most importantly, how much they cost the south London outfit.

Millwall have had some seriously memorable players within their ranks over the years, but did the Lions splash the cash on them, or secure themselves a true bargain?

Let's find out.

Millwall's most expensive signings - Where are they now? Player Where are they now? Casper de Norre Millwall Zian Flemming Millwall Kevin Nisbet Millwall George Saville Millwall Matija Sarkic Millwall Ryan Leonard Millwall

Casper de Norre, OH Leuven - €2.5 million (£2.1 million)

A true epitome of the Lions' shift in strategy, de Norre is the most expensive signing in the club's history, costing them a princely €2.5 million (footballtransfers.com estimates) from OH Leuven in his native Belgium.

The terrier-like midfielder joined the south Londoners in the summer of 2023, and is versatile enough to be able play in both full-back positions, right and left, as well as slot into the wide centre-back berths of a back three.

In the engine room, he is the dynamic ball-winner in a workhorse duo, but also has a keen eye for a line-splitting pass.

De Norre remains at Millwall, contracted until 2026.

Zian Flemming, Fortuna Sittard - €2 million (£1.7 million)

The attacking midfielder's arrival was a real statement signing back in the summer of 2022.

Fortuna Sittard's standout player - their talisman - in the Eredivisie, it seemed quite the coup for Millwall to lure the Dutchman to south London, and they parted with another estimated €2 million fee to get their man.

Flemming has been quite the hit at The Den since walking through the door, and has shown his excellent versatility, able to play off the left as more of a wide playmaker or inside forward, up top as a focal point or a second striker in a pair, in his favoured number 10 hole, and even tucked in off the right in a narrower 3-4-2-1 shape.

He is still at the club, and remains one of Millwall's biggest assets.

Kevin Nisbet, Hibernian - €2.3 million (£1.9 million)

Well-known for his prolific nature in front of goal over Hadrian's Wall, Nisbet arrived at The Den in the summer of 2023 to bolster Gary Rowett's striking options.

The nimble 5'10" striker was supposed to be a demonstrative £1.9m signing (STV News) to showcase the Lions' new style of play - keeping the ball on the floor in a 3-4-3 shape - but the Lions' poor form meant that that particular plan - along with Rowett - was binned quickly.

Nisbet is also still at the club, but will want more game time to prove his real worth to the south Londoners if they are to push on in 2023/24.

George Saville, Middlesbrough - €1.8 million (£1.5 million)

The midfield man Saville is next on the list, coming in at €1.8 million (footballtransfers.com estimates).

A hard worker and your typical Millwall midfielder, 2023/24 has seen Saville strike up a decent partnership in the engine room with this list's number one, de Norre.

Matija Sarkic, Wolves - €1.4 million (£1.25 million)

With the departure of George Long, the Lions needed a new man between the sticks, and it was Sarkic that they chose to bring in from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Montenegrin arrived for €1.4 million (Stoke on Trent Live) from the Premier League side, dropping a division in search of his first gig as a club's permanent number one.

The 26-year-old is still in south London, and you can expect him to remain there.

Ryan Leonard, Sheffield United - €1.1 million (£940,000)

Initially signed on loan from Sheffield United in 2018, Leonard's move to The Den was made permanent the following summer, with Millwall forking out €1.1 million (South London Press) to get their man.

Leonard has shown great versatility since his switch, not just playing his favoured position as a ball-winner in midfield, but also stepping in as an auxiliary right-back option, or even a right-sided centre-back in Rowett's three-man defence idea at the commence of 2023/24.

Leonard is still at the club, penning a new deal in the summer of 2023, although the duration of his deal is unknown.