Having been founded in 1885, MIllwall Football Club have a long history in English football.

Throughout the years, they have had some fine players on their books, and naturally, some of those have gone on to be considered legends of the club.

With that in mind, below, we've looked at seven club legends at Millwall, facing the unenviable task of ranking them from seven to one, which is difficult to do given everyone will have their own opinions.

What is important to stress is that all are legends in their own right, though, of course.

Let's get into the list!

7 Paul Robinson

One Millwall legend we have taken a look at is Paul Robinson.

The defender came through the youth ranks at the club and went on to play for the senior side from 2001 right through until 2015.

During that time, Robinson made over 300 league appearances for the side and perhaps his finest moment came in the 2010 League One play-off final when he scored the winning goal to fire Millwall back to the Championship.

6 Tim Cahill

Next on the list is Aussie Tim Cahill.

Cahill played for the club between 1998 and 2004, having made the move to the club on a free transfer from Sydney United.

Cahill would go on to make just shy of 250 appearances for the Lions, which included scoring the winning goal that sent them to their first ever FA Cup final.

Later in his career, Cahill also returned to The Den in 2018 for half a season, receiving a standing ovation when coming on for his second Lions' debut.

5 Keith Weller

Keith Weller is another former player to attain legendary status during his time at the football club.

Weller's only spent a short amount of time as a Millwall player, but that just goes to show what an impact he had.

Indeed, he joined the club in 1967 and would leave in 1970, making just over 120 league appearances for the club.

Despite that, he was a firm fan favourite at The Den.

4 Teddy Sheringham

Another player to establish himself as a legend at Millwall during his time at the club is Teddy Sheringham.

Sheringham began his career with the Lions, making over 200 league appearances during his eight years with the club.

During that time, Sheringham also became the club's top goalscorer with 111 goals, a record he held until 2009.

3 Keith Stevens

Up next on this list we've taken a look at Keith Stevens, a man who spent many many years turning out for the Lions.

Stevens was a one-club man, playing for Millwall between 1980 and 1999, making over 450 league appearances.

Naturally, he saw plenty of ups and downs during his time as a player given how long he was there, and later, he became player-manager of the club in 1998. He would remain in charge until 2000.

2 Neil Harris

Neil Harris, the man who would eventually go on to break Teddy Sheringham's goalscoring record, is another name that had to feature on this list.

Harris had two spells at The Den, firstly between 1998 and 2004, and then again between 2007 and 2011.

Post-retirement, Harris' association with the club did not end, managing the under-21 side, before going on to manage the senior team for four years, too.

1 Barry Kitchener

Last but not least, Barry Kitchener is the final Millwall legend up for discussion on this list.

Kitchener made over 600 league appearances for the Lions between 1966 and 1982, and although he technically did play for another club, he never did so permanently, so is technically another one club man.

Indeed, Kitchener spent one summer on loan to Tampa Bay Rowdies in America.

Kitchener is such a legend that there is a stand named after him at The Den.