Highlights Millwall have had mixed success in recent seasons, finishing as high as 8th and as low as 21st in the Championship.

The team's loyal fan base includes well-known celebrities such as David Haye and Gary Oldman.

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis is not only a supporter of Millwall, but he also mentioned his support for the club in a BAFTA acceptance speech.

Millwall have endured a relatively tough campaign by their standards so far this season and their supporters will be hoping the club will have a change of fortunes in the new year.

The Lions finished 8th in the Championship last season, just missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

Millwall's league finishes over the past five seasons Season Division Finish 2018/19 Championship 21st 2019/20 Championship 8th 2020/21 Championship 11th 2021/22 Championship 9th 2022/23 Championship 8th

Given they've been in play-off contention for the last four seasons, the faithful at The Den will be hoping that Joe Edwards can lead the side up the table in future months.

One of the most fierce yet loyal groups of supporters in the country, the Millwall fan base is home to a range of celebrities. In this article we'll be looking at six of Millwall's most famous supporters...

Millwall's celebrity supporters

David Haye

Former heavyweight boxer David Haye is a fan of the Lions.

Born in Bermondsey, Haye is a well-known Millwall supporter and was presented on the pitch at The Den after becoming WBA heavyweight champion.

Haye retired from boxing in 2018 after losing to Tony Bellew.

Gregg Wallace MBE

MasterChef co-host Gregg Wallace is a Millwall supporter.

The 59-year-old has been a co-host on MasterChef since 2005, and he appeared on the 2014 edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

Born in Peckham, South London, Wallace was pictured by The Mirror sporting a Millwall tattoo on his chest whilst on his honeymoon in Italy in 2016.

Danny Baker

Raised in Bermondsey, Baker is well-known for being a Millwall supporter.

Known for being a radio presenter, Baker previously worked for the BBC but now hosts the Treehouse Podcast.

Baker was vocal in his criticism of Lewisham Council in 2017 when it was suggested that the club could move from their ground in South London to Kent.

Blake Harrison

Actor Blake Harrison is a Millwall supporter after going to school in Rotherhithe, South London, not far from The Den.

Best known for playing Neil Sutherland in The Inbetweeners, the actor has starred in a number of TV series, such as Kate & Kojo, Edge of Heaven and Way to Go.

Harrison stated on his X account that he was "Sad and embarrassed to be a Millwall fan today" after some Millwall supporters booed the taking of the knee before a game in December 2020.

Gary Oldman

Actor Gary Oldman is a Millwall supporter, a 2018 interview with Luxury London revealed.

Born in London, the 65-year-old actor has starred in a number of films, such as Dracula, Harry Potter and The Dark Knight trilogy.

As well as being a Millwall supporter, Oldman's father played for Millwall and the actor is also a supporter of Manchester United, according to The Mirror.

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis is a Millwall supporter and mentioned the support he has for the club during a BAFTA acceptance speech in 2007.

The 66-year-old was knighted for services to drama in 2014.

He's starred in films such as There Will Be Blood, Lincoln and Gangs of New York.