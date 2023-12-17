Highlights Millwall's highest paid player is Joe Bryan, earning £32,500 per week, followed by Zian Flemming at £15,000 per week.

Jake Cooper is one of Millwall's longest-serving players and earns £11,538 per week, while George Saville earns £11,923 per week.

Matija Sarkic, the goalkeeper, is the third-highest paid player at the club, earning £12,500 per week after joining from Wolves.

It has been a disappointing season so far for Millwall in the Championship.

The Lions suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, and it looks unlikely they will challenge for the top six this time around.

Millwall parted company with Gary Rowett by mutual consent after just under four years in charge in October, replacing him with Joe Edwards.

Edwards has previously had spells as a coach at Chelsea and Everton, as well as a stint as interim manager of England U20s, and he has been handed his first permanent managerial role at The Den.

The 37-year-old will be keen to guide his side up the table in the second half of the season, and he will be hoping to strengthen his squad in January after inheriting a squad with only eight new faces.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

With the transfer window fast approaching, we looked at the Lions' five highest paid players currently.

All figures are according to Capology, and it must be stressed that they are an estimate.

5 Jake Cooper

£11,538 a week

Defender Cooper is the Lions' fifth-highest paid player, earning £11,538 per week and £600,000 per year.

Cooper is one of Milllwall's longest-serving players, having initially joined the club on loan from Reading in January 2017 before making the deal permanent that summer.

Rangers, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion were said to be interested in Cooper this summer, but he ended speculation about his future when he put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract in August.

The 28-year-old has remained a regular this campaign, wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

4 George Saville

£11,923 a week

Midfielder Saville is Millwall's fourth-highest paid player, receiving £11,923 per week and £620,000 per year.

Saville re-joined the Lions from Middlesbrough in July 2021 for his fourth spell at the club, and he has been a mainstay at the heart of midfield ever since.

The 30-year-old scored two goals in 44 appearances in all competitions last season, and he looks on course to beat that tally this campaign.

As well as being a key player for the Lions, Saville is a regular for Northern Ireland at international level, and he captained his country for the first time against Finland in November.

3 Matija Sarkic

£12,500 a week

Goalkeeper Sarkic is the Lions' third-highest paid player, taking home £12,500 per week and £650,000 per year.

Sarkic spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Potters had agreed a £1.25 million fee to sign him permanently this summer, but after the deal collapsed, he made the move to The Den.

The 26-year-old began the season as Millwall's first choice goalkeeper, but he was sidelined for almost three months after sustaining a muscle injury in September.

Edwards initially stuck with Bartosz Bialkowski after Sarkic's return to fitness, but after regaining his place in the team, he will be hoping to cement himself as the Lions' number one.

2 Zian Flemming

£15,000 a week

Midfielder Flemming is Millwall's second-highest paid player, earning £15,000 per week and £780,000 per year.

Flemming joined the Lions from Fortuna Sittard for a reported £1.7 million fee last summer, and he enjoyed an excellent debut season at The Den, scoring 15 goals and registering four assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old attracted significant transfer interest this summer, with Premier League side Burnley having four bids rejected, the highest of which was said to be worth €10 million (£8.5 million) plus add-ons, while Lazio and Sevilla were also keen.

Flemming has struggled to replicate his form from last season, but he remains an integral part of the side, and Edwards will be desperately hoping to keep hold of him in January.

1 Joe Bryan

£32,500 a week

Defender Bryan is the Lions' highest paid player, receiving £32,500 per week and £1,690,000 per year.

Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Stoke City and Swansea City were all said to have been interested in Bryan this summer, but it was Millwall who won the race for his signature, with the 30-year-old joining on a free transfer after his contract at Fulham expired.

Bryan won two promotions to the Premier League during his time at Craven Cottage, and it was a coup for the Lions to bring him to The Den.

However, Bryan's spell at the club has been disrupted by injury so far, and he has been out since late October with a groin problem.