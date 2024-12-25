Millwall are on the hunt for a new permanent head coach following the recent departure of Neil Harris, and the incoming boss will likely want to bring some new players into the club during the January transfer window.

David Livermore, who was Harris' assistant at The Den, is in temporary charge of the Lions while the club seeks out the right man for the job.

Whoever takes on the role will no doubt see the upcoming January transfer window as an excellent opportunity to make their own additions, while a couple of players may also be moved on next month as the new boss shapes the squad in their image.

Let's take a look at two players who, if they did leave Millwall in January, would free up £8,500 on the club's weekly wage bill, according to the estimated data on Capology.com.

Tom Bradshaw

Experienced striker Tom Bradshaw is in the final year of his contract at The Den, so he could well leave Millwall in January, otherwise the club risk losing him for free at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old was linked with a number of clubs during the summer transfer window, as per Football Insider, while London News Online revealed that League One side Wrexham were keen on striking a deal to bring in the Welshman.

However, Harris made it clear that Bradshaw was a "massive part" of his plans and the former Barnsley man stayed put, despite the interest in his services and the fact that he had entered the last 12 months of his contract.

Bradshaw has been unable to make the impact that he would have hoped for during the 2024/25 campaign so far, after the hamstring injury he sustained during an EFL Cup tie against Leyton Orient in August kept him sidelined for a number of weeks.

Despite the fact he has now returned to action, it would not be a huge surprise to see him move on next month, and his departure would free up £7,500 on the club's weekly wage bill, as per Capology.com.

Adam Mayor

Teenage winger Adam Mayor played four times in the Championship for Millwall last season following his £300,000 January arrival from League Two side Morecambe, but he has not been handed the opportunities he likely would have been hoping for so far this term.

If the Lions decide that a loan move away from The Den would be beneficial for the youngster, his temporary departure could free up £1,000 on the club's weekly wage bill for the second half of the campaign, as per Capology.com.

Mayor proved that he is capable of making an impact in the fourth tier during his time at Morecambe, so a short-term switch to a League One side could be exactly what he needs to gain more first-team experience with a view to receiving more opportunities upon his return to South London.

Adam Mayor's 2023/24 League Two stats for Morecambe (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 23 3 5

It will be interesting to see how much business Millwall are able to complete during the upcoming January transfer window, but if they were able to free up £8,500 in wages by moving on Bradshaw and Mayor, then it could give the new head coach more flexibility when it comes to identifying targets.