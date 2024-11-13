This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

We are a third of the way through the Championship season heading into November's international break, and it's so far, so good for Millwall, who sit just two points below the play-off positions.

The Lions finished 13th last campaign, but just nine points above the relegation zone, following a largely tricky term.

However, the exploits of Neil Harris' men so far this time around indicate that they could be on course to secure a top-six spot, as the London side have not lost since a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City on 1st October.

In fact, a 1-1 draw at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon meant that the Lions have now enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten run in the Championship, which has included four 1-0 victories that came against Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City, as well as automatic promotion candidates Burnley and Leeds United.

Millwall fan pundit issues January transfer window concern

But amid the Lions' positive form, Football League World asked our Millwall fan pundit, Chris Chapman, who runs the Chat With Chaps YouTube channel, one concern he had ahead of the January transfer window.

He said: "The biggest concern I've got is that we'll lose players, to be totally honest.

"Whether that's in the form of offers for some of our own players.

"Romain Esse or Japhet Tanganga.

"I would imagine they'd both have release clauses in their contract.

"I'm concerned that we could lose either of those.

"The second concern is some of our loan players, and the fact that I believe Josh Coburn, who is really starting to come into his own in a Millwall shirt, could also have a recall clause in January.

"So, they're my biggest concerns.

"If we were able to keep the same squad between now and the end of the season, and possibly add a few additions in, then who knows what we're capable of this season?"

January transfer window could damage Lions play-off chances

As previously mentioned, the Lions are on impressive form in the Championship right now, and will be right in the hunt for a top-six spot, if they can remain consistent.

However, their eye-catching exploits in the second tier this term will have caught the eye of other clubs who will be looking to take advantage of the talent that the Lions have at their disposal.

Chris is right to highlight wideman Esse, who has produced three assists and one goal in 15 league appearances so far this term, and is of interest to Premier League Crystal Palace, according to respected transfer guru Alan Nixon.

Romain Esse 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 15 Starts 15 Pass accuracy % 70.7 Chances created 14 Expected assists (xA) 1.49 Assists 1 Shots 18 Shots on target 10 Expected goals (xG) 1.55 Goals 3

As per the South London Press & Mercury, the 19-year-old's contract at the Den includes an eight-figure release clause, so if the Eagles stump up the correct amount of cash at the turn of the year, the Lions will not be able to retain their starlet.

Meanwhile, it is not clear whether former Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga has a release clause in his contract, but after agreeing permanent terms with the Lions over the summer, he will not have done his chances of a swift top-flight return any harm by scoring the only goal of the game as his side defeated Leeds 1-0 last Wednesday.

Chris' fears regarding loanee Coburn are also very real, as his parent club, Middlesbrough, do retain the option to recall him in January, but Teesside Live revealed in October that was not an option Boro were looking to take up at the time.

But the 21-year-old has been performing well of late, and scored his side's leveller at Stoke on Saturday, so the North East side could yet change their minds between now and January.

Lions supporters will undoubtedly be in high spirits amid their team's current form, but sadly for them, the January transfer window could provide a serious dent to their play-off chances.