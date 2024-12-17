Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley is reportedly in contention to become the next Millwall manager.

That's according to the Irish Mirror, who claim that Bradley is one of the names on Millwall's shortlist of potential targets as they continue their search for a replacement for Neil Harris after his surprise resignation.

Harris returned for a second spell in charge at The Den in February, and he comfortably kept the Lions in the Championship last season, but he announced his decision to step down last week, despite his side making a decent start to the campaign.

The 47-year-old took charge for the final time in the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday, and he departs with Millwall sitting 13th in the Championship table, nine points from the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 17th December) Team P GD Pts 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29 10 Swansea City 21 1 27 11 Bristol City 21 0 27 12 Norwich City 21 4 26 13 Millwall 20 2 25 14 Derby County 21 0 24 15 Coventry City 21 -3 24 16 Preston North End 21 -6 23

Assistant head coach David Livermore will take charge of the Lions when they host fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, but it seems the hunt for Harris' successor is well underway, and Bradley is one of the names in the frame.

Millwall eyeing Stephen Bradley as potential Neil Harris replacement

Bradley has been in charge of Shamrock Rovers since July 2016, and he has enjoyed a hugely successful eight-and-a-half year spell at the Tallaght Stadium.

The 40-year-old led his side to four consecutive League of Ireland Premier Division titles between 2020 and 2023, but that run came to an end as Shamrock were beaten to top spot by Shelbourne on the final day of last season.

In addition to his domestic success, Bradley has managed Rovers in a number of European campaigns, and they are currently on course to achieve automatic progression to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League after an excellent start to this season's tournament.

Shamrock currently sit sixth in the table after winning three and drawing two of their first five games, but they face their biggest test yet as they make the trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, and the game could be the perfect opportunity for Millwall to run the rule over Bradley.

It is not the first time Bradley has attracted interest from English clubs as he was previously said to be on the radar of League One side Lincoln City, but he turned down a move to Sincil Bank to remain with Rovers.

Bradley could soon have another decision to make if he is offered the chance to take over at The Den, but a host of other managers have been linked with the Lions in recent days, including Mark Robins, Mat Sadler, Matt Bloomfield, Ryan Lowe, Steven Schumacher, Michael Skubala, Dave Challinor and Alex Neil.

Stephen Bradley appointment would be a huge gamble for Millwall

After the failed Joe Edwards experiment last season, Millwall must be careful not to take too much of a gamble when choosing their next manager.

Bradley has done an outstanding job at Shamrock, and his current success in the Europa Conference League suggests he could be capable of adapting to the Championship, but it would be a huge step up for the Irishman.

The likes of Robins, Schumacher and Bloomfield would all be safer choices, but Bradley does deserve a chance to manage in English football at some stage, and he could be a risk worth taking for the Lions.