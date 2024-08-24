Key Takeaways Millwall still looking to make signings before the transfer deadline to strengthen the squad for the new season.

Uncertain futures for players like Kevin Nisbet, Zian Flemming, and Kyle Smith as transfer rumors continue.

Harris may send out two or three youngsters on loan to develop, potentially including promising right-back Kyle Smith.

With Millwall entering the final days of the August transfer window, there could still be plenty to be done by the Lions in terms of arrivals and departures.

Millwall have made five new additions to bolster the squad for the new season but Neil Harris has indicated he wants more signings before the deadline on August 30th.

The signing of Femi Azeez from Reading has given Harris a little more firepower, though you feel he will want more through the door before the window closes.

The Lions haven't been too busy when it comes to departures. Alex Mitchell was sold to Charlton Athletic, but other than that, there haven't been too many outgoings this summer.

But that could change in the days before the window, particularly if the South Londoners are able to add to their ranks.

Here are three players whose future is not completely certain...

Kevin Nisbet

Recent reports have suggested that Nisbet will be leaving South London this summer. The Scottish international has been linked with a move back north of the border to Aberdeen, as per the Daily Record.

The Dons are looking to see if a potential loan deal can be negotiated following the departure of Bojan Miovski.

Millwall are already fairly stacked in the forward department with Duncan Watmore, who has been on fire since the start of the Championship season, netting three in two games. Tom Bradshaw, Aidomo Emakhu, newly signed Macaulay Langstaff and there are also links to the acquisition of Josh Coburn from Middlesbrough.

That isn't good viewing for Nisbet, who only joined Millwall in the summer of 2023 from Hibernian for a reported fee of £2 million, scoring five in 30 games so far for the Lions.

With the 27-year-old down the pecking order, there seems a good chance that the deal to Aberdeen will be concluded in the coming days.

Zian Flemming

It wouldn't be a transfer list without the Dutchman's name coming up. Zian Flemming has enjoyed his first two years with the Lions becoming a fan favourite at the Den.

Zian Flemming's all-time Millwall statistics per Flashscore Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 48 8 5 22/23 44 15 3

Whether he'll be staying for this season is another question.

There was strong interest in the attacker in April, with the Athletic reporting MLS side San Jose Earthquakes were keen on bringing the 26-year-old to America.

With that falling flat, rumours have gone cold about Flemming's departure, but still with enough time to get a deal done, you wouldn't count out the Millwall star leaving before the August deadline.

Flemming did say at the end of last season that he would be open to a Premier League move so it appears his head may be turned if a top flight club took action ahead of the deadline.

He is currently out injured with a calf issue, which may put suitors off but you can never say never.

Kyle Smith

Millwall defender and Lions academy graduate Kyle Smith has worked hard to be involved with the first team.

Appearing on the bench in all the Lions' opening games this season, Smith is clearly one for the future.

He is a promising right-wing-back who proved his talent in his last loan spell with National League outfit Wealdstone, with the 20-year-old scoring twice in 13 games.

There has been nothing concrete to suggest Smith will be leaving on loan this year, Harris has hinted at two or three youngsters going out on loan to develop.

Speaking to Southwark News, he said: "Will we be relying on those youngsters in the first half of the season? Ideally, not because we have to make sure they get the right time to develop. One might stay in the building and be around us to train every day with us and play in the 21s. And two or three might go out for the loans they need in the first half of the season."

If Smith is on the move then League Two would feel like a good spot for him.