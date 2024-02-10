Highlights Millwall's chances of making it into the playoffs this season are slim, as they are currently 16th and 12 points behind sixth-placed Hull City.

The team is also dangerously close to the relegation zone, with only five points separating them from the bottom. This could impact contract negotiations.

Six players, including Danny McNamara and George Saville, are set to be out of contract in the summer. Their futures with the club are uncertain.

Millwall haven't quite featured as well as they would've hoped this season but there is still a lot of forward planning to do come the end of the season.

A play-off chase seems all but out of the picture for the Lions. Currently 16th, they’re 12 points off sixth-placed Hull City, who boast a game in hand; and whilst 12 points doesn’t seem a huge gap to make up with 16 games to go, it’s at least four straight wins just to draw level with the Tigers and other play-off chasers.

In fact, they’re only five points from relegation and whilst there are eight teams below them, it’s a position that Joe Edwards will be wary of - and that could impact contract negotiations. As a result, Football League World takes a look at their six players who are out of contract in the summer.

1 Danny McNamara

McNamara has already made 119 appearances for Millwall at the age of just 25; but with his contract set to end in June, a decision needs to be made.

He’s mainly rotated with Brooke Norton-Cuffy in the right-back slot at The Den this season, and should Millwall keep hold of their Arsenal loanee in the summer, that could force McNamara out.

The defender has been in and out of the side since Edwards' appointment but it remains to be seen what the future holds.

2 George Saville

Saville appears to have been around for years in the EFL but truth be told, he's only thirty - it's his four spells at Millwall that make him seem a veteran.

176 appearances for the South London club, with 17 goals and seven assists in that time, have helped to make him a fan favourite, and having featured in almost all of Millwall’s games so far this season, it would seem a waste to end that affiliation for a player that knows the club so well.

3 Wes Harding

Harding joined from Rotherham United in the summer after impressing in Yorkshire but the reality for Millwall is that when Harding features, they barely win. Millwall have only won four of the 22 games Harding has played and even though he has only missed eight games, Millwall have won four of those when he hasn't played.

The arrival of Japhet Tanganga on loan still hasn't seen him lose his place but there may be a direction change in the summer if that poor streak continues, given that Transfermarkt state he only signed on a one-year deal.

4 Tom Bradshaw

Bradshaw has got better with each passing year at The Den. The striker initially joined with the Lions acting as a lower-table side, but with eight goals in 45 Championship appearances in his first proper season at the club, he quickly established himself as a popular figure.

Tom Bradshaw - Millwall record in the Championship Games Goals 2019-20 45 8 2020-21 29 4 2021-22 24 9 2022-23 32 14 2023-24 25 4

14 goals in last season's campaign fell in vain as Millwall failed to qualify for the play-offs on the final day of the season after a collapse vs Blackburn Rovers.

With the striker only scoring four goals so far this campaign and the fact he's turning 32 in the summer, it may well be a departure on the cards for the eight-time Wales international.

5 Ryan Leonard

Leonard is another out of contract later this year.

The utility player signed a new deal last summer, which, according to Transfermarkt, was only a one-year extension.

Whether it's in midfield, at centre-back, or on the right side of the defence, Leonard has proven a useful option for the South Londoners but injury issues have plagued him and could stand in the way of another deal.

6 Bartosz Bialkowski

Bialkowski has been at Millwall since 2019 and was a regular feature of their squad throughout September, October and November.

But he’s been dropped for Majita Sarkic ever since and with Millwall only conceding 12 goals in 11 games under the change in net, the Pole could leave at the end of the season.