Millwall boss Neil Harris is shaping the Lions' squad ahead of his first full season since returning to the club.

Harris has brought in three new players so far this summer - striker Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County, goalkeeper Lukas Jensen from Lincoln City and defender Japhet Tanganga following his release from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 51-year-old managed Gillingham and Cambridge United last season before he was brought back to The Den to replace Joe Edwards in February, with Millwall on the verge of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Harris won eight of his 13 games in charge at the end of last season, securing a 13th place finish in the Championship table.

Millwall's last five Championship results (BBC) Fixture Result Swansea City (A) 0-1 Plymouth Argyle (H) 1-0 Sunderland (A) 0-1 Cardiff City (H) 3-1 Leicester City (H) 1-0

The Lions' all-time record goalscorer will be aiming to carry that momentum into the 2024/25 campaign, as Millwall look to push on in the second tier.

Here, let's take a look at a couple of deals that could be done before Millwall's opening Championship fixture against Watford at The Den on August 10.

In: Namory Cisse

According to Football Insider, Millwall are interested in signing SC Austria Lustenau striker Namory Cisse this summer.

The 21-year-old has not been prolific in the Austrian Bundesliga, but it seems as though Harris believes the physically imposing forward can add something to his Millwall squad.

The Lions are not the only team in the Championship that is keen on a move for the Austria under-21s international, with Plymouth Argyle also keeping tabs on the player as Wayne Rooney looks to add to the attacking options at his new club.

Millwall scored the third-fewest goals in the second tier during the 2024/25 campaign. They have already signed Langstaff, and bringing in Cisse could also help get them score goals on a more regular basis next season.

It remains to be seen whether Millwall can win the race for Cisse this summer, but it would not be a huge surprise to see him in their squad on the opening weekend of the EFL season.

Out: Wes Harding

Millwall defender Wes Harding wants to play regular first team football next season. The 27-year-old might not receive the minutes he is looking for at The Den, especially after the permanent signing of Tanganga following his release from Spurs.

He played 24 times in the Championship for the Lions during his debut campaign, after moving to South London from Rotherham United on a free transfer last summer. However, he did not play a single minute for the club after Harris returned as head coach in February.

Harding represented Jamaica at the Copa América this summer, and made one appearance as his country were eliminated from the competition in the group stage.

Newly-promoted League One side Wrexham have been linked with a move for Harding this summer, and now that Tanganga has signed for the Lions, he could potentially be allowed to move on before the end of the transfer window.

Even if Wrexham have moved onto different targets, there will surely be no shortage of interest in a player who has made 67 appearances in the Championship over the course of the last two seasons.

Millwall will likely need to strengthen further in the centre of defence before any deal is agreed, but it would be no surprise to see Harding find a new club this summer as he sets his sights on regular first team football.