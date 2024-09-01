Key Takeaways Millwall improved under Harris to finish mid-table last season after disappointing start.

Famous faces like Day-Lewis and Wallace show unwavering support for the Lions.

Local icons like Haye and Baker also loyal supporters of the club, despite not attending games often.

Millwall will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship this season.

After a number of failed play-off challenges, it was an incredibly disappointing season for the Lions last term, and at one stage, it had looked as though they were in serious relegation danger.

However, Neil Harris comfortably guided the club to safety after returning for a second spell in charge in February, with Millwall ending the season in outstanding form to finish in mid-table.

Millwall's last five league finishes Season Division Position 2019-20 Championship 8th 2020-21 Championship 11th 2021-22 Championship 9th 2022-23 Championship 8th 2023-24 Championship 13th

It has been an inconsistent start to the new season for the Lions, but Harris will still be hopeful that his side can avoid any relegation trouble this time around.

If Millwall are to climb the table in the year ahead, their passionate home support at The Den will be crucial, and we looked at five famous faces who are known for their allegiance to the club.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis is a retired actor, known for his roles in Lincoln, Gangs of New York and The Age of Innocence.

The 67-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best actors in the history of cinema having won three Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Golden Globes Awards during his career while he also received a knighthood for services to drama in 2014.

Day-Lewis' decision to retire from acting will have given him more time to focus on supporting his beloved Millwall, and he has made no secret of his passion for the club, referencing them when accepting an award at the BAFTAs for There Will Be Blood in 2007.

Blake Harrison

Actor Blake Harrison went to school in Rotherhithe, South London, which is not far from The Den, and he is a keen Millwall supporter.

Harrison is best known for playing Neil Sutherland in the BAFTA-winning comedy The Inbetweeners, while he has also starred in a number of other television series, such as Kate & Kojo, Edge of Heaven, and Way to Go.

The 38-year-old has previously taken part in the charity football event Soccer Aid, scoring the winning penalty for England in 2018.

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace is a broadcaster, entrepreneur, and writer who is best known for presenting the BBC series MasterChef, while he has also written a number of cookbooks.

The 59-year-old opened up on his affection for Millwall in an interview in April 2020, revealing he had supported the club since a young age.

"I would have been four or five and sat on my father’s shoulders. My Grandfather used to buy my family a season ticket every season, so that was it, from the minute I could walk I was at Millwall, it was never going to be any other way. I was a dyed in the wool, Peckham boy, Millwall supporter from birth," Wallace told The Sportsman.

Wallace's passion for the Lions is clear for all to see, and he was pictured by The Mirror with a Millwall tattoo on his chest whilst on his honeymoon in Italy in 2016.

David Haye

Born in Bermondsey, former professional boxer David Haye is a supporter of his local club.

Haye became a unified cruiserweight world champion in 2008 before stepping up to heavyweight, going on to win the WBA title in 2009, and after an illustrious career, he retired in 2018 after back-to-back defeats to Tony Bellew.

As well as his boxing successes, Haye is also known for his television work, and he finished third in the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012.

Haye admitted in 2016 that he does not attend games at The Den as often as he would like, but the 43-year-old will no doubt be supporting the Lions from a distance this season.

Danny Baker

Like Haye, comedy writer, journalist, radio presenter, and screenwriter Danny Baker also grew up in Bermondsey and is a passionate Millwall supporter.

Baker hosted a number of radio shows for the BBC before launching a podcast called The Treehouse in November 2019, while he also co-hosted a football podcast named Lineker & Baker: Behind Closed Doors with Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker between 2018 and 2020.

The 67-year-old frequently posts about Millwall on social media, sharing his thoughts on all the latest developments at The Den.