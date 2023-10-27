Millwall are on the hunt for a new manager following the surprise departure of Gary Rowett.

The Lions parted company with Rowett earlier this month, with the 49-year-old leaving The Den after almost four years in charge.

Despite spending much of last season in the play-off places, Millwall missed out on the top six on the final day, and it was an inconsistent start to the new campaign.

Rowett had been under increasing pressure from Lions supporters in the early weeks of the season, but he insisted that his exit was a mutual decision.

"I’ve had four brilliant, brilliant years there and there have been a lot of things that have happened over the four years," Rowett told talkSPORT, quoted via the South London Press.

"The club is a brilliant club and unique club - anyone would testify that if they have gone to The Den and sampled the atmosphere.

"You know what? We came so close four times for four years. It is a difficult division and difficult challenge for any club when you are trying to punch above your weight a little bit. But I’ve had a fantastic time.

"If I’m being honest, it just felt the right time. You know as a manager and you know as a club - it just feels like it needs something a little different. That was kind of fundamental to the decision.

"It was a mutual thing. I know sometimes people say ‘oh, he’s been sacked and that’s how they have put it out’ but it genuinely was.

"I spoke to the chairman (James Berylson) last night and I’ve got a good relationship with everyone at the club."

Assistant manager Adam Barrett is currently in caretaker charge of Millwall, and as he prepares for the trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, we rounded up the latest news on the Lions' managerial search.

Barrett on permanent job

The Lions picked up a point in Barrett's first game as caretaker in a 1-1 draw at Preston North End on Saturday, but they were beaten 2-1 at home by Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Speaking ahead of the game against Rovers, Barrett was coy when asked whether he expects to be interviewed for the permanent job.

"I fully expect that (the interview process to start). They’ve got to do what they feel is best. I fully, fully expect that. But it’s not something I can think about too much," Barrett told South London Press.

"My job is to try and get the team prepared as best as possible, with all the speculation going on around it. I need to keep my focus and that’s exactly what I’m going to do."

Barrett will be in charge for the game against Watford on Saturday, meaning the 43-year-old will have another chance to stake his claim for the full-time role.

Muscat interest

According to Football Insider, former Millwall defender Kevin Muscat is interested in the club's vacant managerial position.

Muscat spent two years as a Lions player between 2003 and 2005, making 62 appearances for the club and captaining them to the FA Cup final for the first time in their history in 2004, so he would likely be a popular choice with supporters.

The 50-year-old has previously managed Melbourne Victory and Sint-Truiden, and he is currently in charge of Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos, leading the club to the J1 League title in 2022.

Muscat was among the contenders to replace Michael Beale at Rangers, but he was overlooked in favour of Philippe Clement, and should he land the Millwall job, he is reportedly planning to include ex-Lions defender Alan Dunne as part of his coaching staff.

However, there have been conflicting reports, with talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claiming that Muscat is "unlikely" to take over at The Den at this point.

Millwall are also said to have approached former Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock, who is available after parting company with the Terriers in September.

No deadline for appointment

According to the South London Press, the Lions are prepared to take their time over their managerial appointment.

Millwall are "not setting a deadline" to name their new boss, and they are "determined to conduct a thorough process", with interviews set to take place over the coming weeks.

The board are said to have "full faith and confidence" in the caretaker management team as the search for Rowett's successor continues.