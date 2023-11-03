Millwall’s search for a new manager continues as the team prepares for their opening clash of November.

Gary Rowett walked away from the Lions after a decision was arrived at to part ways by mutual consent in October.

The 49-year-old spent four years in charge of the London club, earning eighth, 11th, ninth and eighth place finishes in that time.

Millwall are currently 18th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s clash with fourth place Southampton.

The club is aiming for a top six finish after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last year, with the gap to Cardiff City in sixth now six points.

What is the latest Millwall managerial search news?

The search for Rowett’s replacement is hotting up, as the club draws closer to an appointment.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding their pursuit of a new manager…

Nathan Jones, Michael Beale and Joe Edwards are currently the front-running candidates to take the reins at the Den.

According to the Evening Standard, the trio are the final candidates, with a decision expected over a final appointment soon.

Jones and Beale are currently out of work, while Edwards is an underage coach as part of the England setup.

Jones’ previous experience in the Championship comes with Luton Town and Stoke City, while Beale had a brief spell in charge at QPR last year.

Timeframe given

It is expected that a decision over the next Millwall manager will arrive next week.

According to London News Online, the Lions are optimistic that they are close to pinpointing Rowett’s successor.

It means that interim manager Adam Barrett will oversee Saturday’s clash with the Saints at the Den.

Victory could move the club into the top half of the Championship table, if results elsewhere goes in their favour.

The new manager will be tasked with the objective of competing for a play-off place this campaign.

Palmer gives Jones verdict

Carlton Palmer has opened up on the prospect of Jones taking the reins at Millwall, with the former Luton and Southampton boss one of the leading candidates.

Speaking to Football League World, the former midfielder claimed that his potential arrival could split the fanbase due to his direct style of play.

“Former Luton Town and Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is the front runner for the vacant managerial position at Millwall,” said Palmer.

“Jones has a proven record of building competitive sides on a lower budget, however if Jones were to be appointed manager it is likely to split the fanbase due to the fact his style of play, which is very similar to Gary Rowett. It’s a very direct, but effective style

of play.

“Luton Town is where Jones had most success, 303 matches in charge, 143 wins and only 82 defeats, leaving a win ratio of over 50%.

“Jones is a very very strong character, who has a clear identity of the way he wants his team to play and has taken players who have had something to prove and got their careers on the right path. I would not argue with this appointment at all.”