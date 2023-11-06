Millwall have been on the hunt for a new man to take over the hotseat at the Den following Gary Rowett's surprise departure back on October 19th.

Rowett had been in charge of the club for nigh on four years - leaving two days prior to his fourth anniversary in charge - winning 76 of his 196 games in the dugout.

Since the news broke that the 50-year-old and well established Championship manager in recent years was to leave South London, Adam Barrett has been in caretaker charge of a side in the midst of a congested table.

While various names such as the ex QPR and Rangers boss Michael Beale, former Lions defender Kevin Muscat and Nathan Jones have been among the favourites to take on the role, it seems that chairman James Berylson has gone down a totally different avenue as the search for Rowett's successor looks set to conclude in the coming days.

Who is now expected to be the next Millwall manager?

Although all three of the aforementioned names would bring a wealth of experience through their knowledge of the club or division, it was reported by London News Online that Joe Edwards is now expected to take the reins at Millwall.

Edwards, 37, is yet to manage at senior level, but has definitely learnt his trade from some of the most respected managers across the continent from his time at Chelsea, working with Jose Mourinho and the now Bayern Munich head coach, Thomas Tuchel.

At the start of Blues icon Frank Lampard's tenure back in 2019, Edwards was promoted to an assistant coach role, having endured success as a coach in charge of various developmental groups in Chelsea's well-known academy setup, such as winning two FA Youth Cups.

He would also follow Lampard to Merseyside as they aided Everton's survival bid in the latter stages of 2021/22 before being dismissed earlier this year and being named as England U20's head coach back in August, but has lost both of his matches in charge.

Chelsea set for staff bombardment

It has also been reported by the Independent that through his Chelsea connections, the West London giants are expecting multiple approaches from Edwards when assembling a backroom setup at the Den.

The aforementioned report states that Edwards has his eyes set on bringing Andy Myers across the capital, having worked together at Stamford Bridge for many years. Myers is now the Loan Player Technical Coach with Chelsea, but was a previous assistant with Edwards back in 2017/18, before going on to have his own success with the youth setup, such as an unbeaten Premier League 2 campaign back in 2019/20.

Will Adam Barrett remain in the new coaching setup?

The current caretaker boss has been a stalwart of Millwall's own backroom setup for the past six years, and was also in caretaker charge prior to Rowett's arrival in 2019 after Neil Harris was dismissed.

London News Online have also revealed via heir South London Press Football Podcast that Barrett will remain as part of the new regime, after three weeks in caretaker charge.

Millwall under Adam Barrett Result Preston (A) 1-1 Blackburn (H) 1-2 Watford (A) 2-2 Southampton (H) 0-1

Whilst Barrett oversaw this quartet of outings, Millwall's inconsistent form remained, meaning that Edwards' potential first game in charge away to bottom side Sheffield Wednesday presents the club with the opportunity to record only their second victory from the last nine league encounters.