After waiting in the wings at the start of the campaign, Macaulay Langstaff is finally getting his chance to prove himself as a Millwall player, and he looks to be taking that opportunity with both hands.

The forward joined the club from Notts County in the summer for a reported £700,000 fee, but had to bide at The Den with Tom Bradshaw and Josh Coburn both seemingly above him in the pecking order.

But with both of his fellow strikers suffering injuries of late, the ex-Gateshead forward was a thrown in from the off for the weekend’s clash with Queens Park Rangers, and caught the eye with a strong display at Loftus Road.

Having set up Duncan Watmore to grab the opener, the 27-year-old was a constant menace to the R’s backline during his time on the pitch, and with boss Neil Harris seemingly satisfied on the sidelines, the signs are looking promising for the summer arrival.

Neil Harris expresses Macaulay Langstaff delight after Queens Park Rangers outing

Having been reduced to five substitute appearances before the weekend, Langstaff started a Championship match for the Lions for the first time against the Hoops, and took a little over half an hour to make an impact for his new side.

Having already had an effort dragged wide of the post, the Millwall striker then turned provider, as his net footwork earned himself a yard before playing a ball across the QPR penalty area to the approaching Watmore, who made no mistake in firing home.

Related Millwall at risk of Crystal Palace transfer swoop Crystal Palace are taking a keen interest in Romain Esse as the young Lions winger continues to impress on the Championship stage.

The forward looked keen to make a name for himself after barely being given a sniff of first-team action at the start of the season, and his constant energy and quick-thinking was pleasing for his boss to see.

Speaking to the Southwark News, Harris said: “Macaulay was excellent. His movement was excellent, and I thought he led the line really well.

“We’re playing with a front four that isn’t the biggest or the most aggressive but it’s got really good movement and is really good with the ball.

“Leading into the game we worked on George [Saville] and Macca and Dunc and Romain [Esse], their movement was going to have to cause problems for QPR.

“I thought it was his best game certainly in a Millwall shirt and I’ve seen enough to know that goals will come for him.”

Everyone knows that Langstaff is a man that can provide plenty of goals when given the opportunities, such was his record over the past two seasons at Notts County.

With 70 strikes across the National League and League Two, the forward has proven himself to be one of the most clinical marksman in the lower tiers of late, although Millwall fans are yet to see that same lethal side to his game.

Much of that has been down to a lack of opportunities, with Bradshaw and Coburn the men trusted to lead the line during the first few matches of the season, before the former was ruled out with a serious hamstring injury.

Middlesbrough loanee Coburn was then ruled out for six to eight weeks with a calf injury, leaving Langstaff as the only fit striker, with Mihailo Ivanovic on his way back to being full-match-ready.

He may not have gotten himself on the scoresheet at Loftus Road, but the movement and vision in the final third has proven that Langstaff is more than a worthy fit into this Millwall team, with Harris adapting the play wonderfully well to accommodate him.

While the Lions would utilise Bradshaw and Coburn to go more direct, with a sleeker, pacy frontline at his disposal, the Lions adapted well to play to Langstaff’s strengths, with the forward reaping the favour by setting up his side’s only goal of the game.

It may be early days, but the signs are there that the summer move that had plenty of anticipation could finally be coming to fruition, with Millwall fans eager to see what the prolific marksman can do when given the opportunity.