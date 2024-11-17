Millwall have been impressive in the Championship so far this season, and the January transfer window could turn out to be vitally important if they are going to mount a serious push for the play-offs during the second half of the campaign.

The Lions currently find themselves eighth in the table after 15 games, and Neil Harris will be delighted that just two points separate his side from the top six during the international break.

Millwall have shown that they can cause problems for the top teams in the division during the early months of the 2024/25 campaign, with victories over Burnley and Leeds United standing out as the highlights of what has been an excellent season so far.

In the seven full seasons since they were promoted from League One, Millwall have finished eighth three times, so Harris will hope that he can go one better this time around and secure the club's first top six finish in the second tier since 2002.

If the Lions are going to compete for a place in the play-offs during the second half of the season, the January transfer window will be key, so let's take a look at a few things that would improve their chances.

Nathan Wood signs on loan

Millwall are unbeaten in their last seven Championship fixtures despite having only scored six goals throughout that run, highlighting the importance of their defence, which has kept eight clean sheets in all competitions so far this term.

Jake Cooper and Japhet Tanganga have formed an excellent partnership at the heart of the Lions' back line, with the latter having proven to be one of the signings of the summer in the EFL.

However, if one of those two were to pick up an injury, it could be argued that Millwall do not have any replacements of a similar standard, so the club may consider signing another central defender in January.

Given the importance of their defensive solidity, entering the loan market for an established Championship defender could be a wise move for Millwall, as losing one of their current starters in that position could be costly if they do find themselves chasing the play-offs.

One potential option could be Nathan Wood, who joined Southampton from Swansea City during the summer transfer window but is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for the Saints.

The 22-year-old made 66 Championship appearances for the Swans across two seasons in South Wales prior to his £3 million move to the top flight, so he would be more than capable of providing competition and cover if Millwall were able to complete a temporary deal for him in January.

While Millwall may not replicate the style of football that Southampton would likely want Wood to play if he was sent out on loan, the experience that he would gain from being part of the Lions' solid defensive unit could add another layer to his game.

Romain Esse stays at the club

Romain Esse has been impressive for Millwall so far this season, and at the age of just 19, he is the sort of profile that could catch the eye of potential suitors.

Romain Esse's stats for Millwall (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 57 6 1

The youngster has scored three goals and assisted one this term, and has started every league game so far, so it would not be ideal for Harris if he was to lose him during the January transfer window.

If Millwall are still in and around the top six at the end of the year, it is important that they add quality to their squad rather than lose it, so keeping hold of Esse is a must if they are going to be successful during the remainder of the season.