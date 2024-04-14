Putting aside matters on the pitch for the moment, Millwall Football Club face some important decisions in the coming months.

As most sides in the EFL do, the club see a number of players come to the end of their contracts this summer, and the Lions must decide whether or not to make the effort to renew any of these deals.

The Lions have of course sorted a couple of their squad's future out recently, according to reports.

It has been claimed that both Ryan Leonard and George Saville will be playing their football at The Den once again next season after triggering extensions to their contracts.

Previously, the duo were set to see their Millwall deals expire at the end of June.

Whilst that is good news, a further three senior players at the club do remain out of contract come the summer, however.

Below, we've discussed who those three senior players are, according to Transfermarkt.

1 Bartosz Bialkowski

First and foremost, starting in the goalkeeping position, Polish shot-stopper Bartosz Bialkowski is currently out of contract at The Den this summer.

Now 36, Bialkowski's last extension with Millwall came in January 2023.

Unfortunately for Bialkowski, he has been displaced as the club's number one goalkeeper since the start of last season, with Matija Sarkic having been first-choice at the club this campaign.

To date, Bialkowski has made over 165 appearances for Millwall during his time at the club, keeping an impressive number of clean sheets during that period.

2 Wes Harding

Defender Wes Harding is another name that could leave Millwall for nothing if nothing happens in the coming months with regards to his contract.

The 27-year-old only joined the Lions last summer, signing a contract with an undisclosed length officially.

Transfermarkt, though, reckon Harding is on a one-year deal, meaning he would leave for free in a matter of months unless an extension emerges.

Harding has played regularly in all competitions for the club so far this season.

3 Tom Bradshaw

Last but certainly not least, Tom Bradshaw is the fifth and final player to feature on this list of Millwall players on expiring deals.

The 31-year-old last extended his contract in January 2022, and has spent a total of seven seasons at the club come June.

With over 190 appearances to his name, he will be just shy of the 200 mark if he continues to feature this season, and it would be a shame to see him not hit that milestone.

Bradshaw has been in and out of the side this season, which suggests he could well depart with no new deal on the horizon.